MBBS Student Gang-Raped In Maharashtra’s Sangli District; Two Classmates, Their Friend Held

Mumbai: A third-year MBBS student was allegedly raped in Maharashtra’s Sangli district by her two classmates and one of their friends after they spiked her drink, police said on Friday.

Police have arrested the three accused persons, who are from Pune, Solapur and Sangli. A court has remanded them in police custody till May 27, an official said.

The 22-year-old medical student was allegedly targeted on May 18, when she and the accused had planned to watch a movie in a theatre around 10 pm. Before that, the accused took her to a flat for a brief halt.

The accused, who were under the influence of alcohol, offered her a spiked drink. She felt giddy after consuming, the survivor told the police. The trio, aged between 20 and 22, then allegedly sexually assaulted her and threatened her with dire consequences if she spoke about it, the official said.

The survivor, originally from Belagavi in Karnataka, later narrated the incident to her parents, following which they approached the Vishrambag police station.

The accused have been booked under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections for gang rape and other charges. Police are also analysing the complainant’s statement, he said, adding that a further probe is underway.