MBBS Student Found Dead In Hostel Room In Korba; Suicide Suspected

Korba: The body of an MBBS student was found dead in the hostel room of Medical College in Chhattisgarh’s Korba on Saturday, officials said.

The 24-year-old deceased was a resident of the Bilaspur district and stayed in Room No. A-13 of the college hostel. City Superintendent of Police (CSP) Bhushan Ekka said when the deceased did not turn up for his MBBS exam scheduled between 11 am and 2 pm on Saturday, his classmates went searching for him.

His classmates found his room locked from the inside. They peeped through the back window and discovered his body inside, Ekka added. The students informed the hostel management, and immediately informed the Civil Lines police station.

Students gather outside the hostel (ETV Bharat)

The body was taken out by breaking the door and sent for post-mortem after completing the panchnama proceedings, Ekka said. A handwritten note was recovered from the spot, in which the deceased wrote, “I could not do it, I am sorry Papa.”

Medical Superintendent Dr. Gopal Kanwar said that the deceased was a senior batch student who had failed in some first-year subjects and was appearing for his backlog exams this year.