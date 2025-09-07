MBBS Student Found Dead In Hostel Room In Korba; Suicide Suspected
Officials said that the deceased's body was taken out by breaking the door and sent for a post-mortem.
Korba: The body of an MBBS student was found dead in the hostel room of Medical College in Chhattisgarh’s Korba on Saturday, officials said.
The 24-year-old deceased was a resident of the Bilaspur district and stayed in Room No. A-13 of the college hostel. City Superintendent of Police (CSP) Bhushan Ekka said when the deceased did not turn up for his MBBS exam scheduled between 11 am and 2 pm on Saturday, his classmates went searching for him.
His classmates found his room locked from the inside. They peeped through the back window and discovered his body inside, Ekka added. The students informed the hostel management, and immediately informed the Civil Lines police station.
The body was taken out by breaking the door and sent for post-mortem after completing the panchnama proceedings, Ekka said. A handwritten note was recovered from the spot, in which the deceased wrote, “I could not do it, I am sorry Papa.”
Medical Superintendent Dr. Gopal Kanwar said that the deceased was a senior batch student who had failed in some first-year subjects and was appearing for his backlog exams this year.
“It seems that he was under stress due to his academic performance and low attendance,” Dr. Kanwar said. He further said that the police are investigating the case from all possible angles.
Dean of Medical College Dr. K.K. Sahare said that the deceased MBBS student had failed in the first year examination of 2024 and was appearing for the examination again this year. The dean said that "It seems that he took this step due to the pressure of not being able to perform well in the examination.
“Preliminary evidence suggests that he took the extreme step due to exam pressure,” the dean said. Police have registered a case and are continuing the investigation.
Suicide is not a solution
If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.
