MP: MBBS Student Dies By Suicide After 'Harrassment' By Roommates

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 16 hours ago

A 20-year-old MBBS student from Ujjain allegedly died by suicide. His family alleged that he was troubled due to harassment by roommates in Indore, forcing him to take a drastic step. Police said that they were investigating every possible angle in the case.

Representational Photo (ETV Bharat)

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): An MBBS student allegedly died by suicide in Vasant Vihar Colony of Ujjain when he was alone at home.

Police were yet to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the incident, but his family alleged that he took the drastic step due to alleged harassment by his roommates in Indore.

The deceased, Pranshul Vyas (20), studied at Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College in Indore and lived in a flat with two roommates. Recently, he had come home for vacation, during which he allegedly committed suicide.

Soon after the incident, the police reached the spot and recovered the body for postmortem. They have also registered a case and are investigating "every possible angle."

Family Makes Serious Allegations Against Roommates

According to Pranshul's family, he was acting strange and had informed his friend through chat about harassment by roommates.

"Shoot my roommates," he had allegedly written in a WhatsApp chat. He also talked about depression in the chat and said that he has come to his home in Ujjain because he is unable to bear the harassment.

"His roommates were trying to impose their religious beliefs on him. Because of this, Pranshul was very mentally disturbed," his mother alleged.

Suicide No Solution, Seek Help If You Have Suicidal Tendencies:

If you are having suicidal thoughts, are worried about a friend, or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Suicide is no solution in any case.

Call Sneha Foundation: 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline: 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. for help in case you have suicidal tendencies.

