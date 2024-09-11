ETV Bharat / state

MP: MBBS Student Dies By Suicide After 'Harrassment' By Roommates

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): An MBBS student allegedly died by suicide in Vasant Vihar Colony of Ujjain when he was alone at home.

Police were yet to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the incident, but his family alleged that he took the drastic step due to alleged harassment by his roommates in Indore.

The deceased, Pranshul Vyas (20), studied at Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College in Indore and lived in a flat with two roommates. Recently, he had come home for vacation, during which he allegedly committed suicide.

Soon after the incident, the police reached the spot and recovered the body for postmortem. They have also registered a case and are investigating "every possible angle."

Family Makes Serious Allegations Against Roommates

According to Pranshul's family, he was acting strange and had informed his friend through chat about harassment by roommates.