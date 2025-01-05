ETV Bharat / state

MBBS Student Dies After Fall From College Hostel Building In Kochi

Kochi: A medical student died after falling from the seventh floor of the hostel building of a private medical college here, police on Sunday said.

Fathimath Shahana K was a second-year MBBS student of the Sree Narayana Institute of Medical Sciences in Chalakka here, they added.

The incident occurred at 11 pm on Saturday.