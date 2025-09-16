ETV Bharat / state

Kota: 2,511 MBBS Seats Declared For Second Round Of Rajasthan NEET UG Counselling

Kota: The admission process for MBBS seats in Rajasthan medical colleges is underway following the NEET UG results. Along with the All India 15 per cent quota counselling, the 85 per cent state quota counselling is also in progress, with the second round currently being held.

According to the declared seat matrix, a total of 2,511 MBBS seats have been made available for the second round. However, only 557 low-fee seats in government medical colleges fall under this category. After the resignation of first-round candidates, if any, a revised seat matrix will be issued on September 19, though only minor changes are expected.

Career counselling expert of private coaching institute, Parijat Mishra, said that the seat matrix has been released category-wise. In this, 2511 MBBS seats in government and private sector medical colleges and 724 seats in dental colleges have been declared.

Of the 1,048 MBBS seats in government medical colleges, 557 are regular seats with a fee of Rs 1.25 lakh per annum, while 121 are management quota seats with Rs 10 lakh per annum, and 370 are NRI quota seats with around Rs 30 lakh per annum.

Mishra said that there are a total of 1463 seats in private medical colleges, which include 1159 seats in the general quota and 304 seats in the management quota. The fee for MBBS in private medical colleges ranges from Rs 20 to Rs 36 lakh per annum.