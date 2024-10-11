Santhals Immerse In Dansaye Dance During Durga Puja

Baripada : As Baripada comes alive with grand Durga Puja celebrations, the Santhal tribals of Mayurbhanj district invoke Goddess Durga in their own vibrant tradition of the Dansaye dance. This age-old tribal dance, which once graced the courts of the princely Mayurbhanj State, still resonates in the town’s streets during the festive season.

After witnessing the grand Durga Puja pandals and Shakti Pithas in Baripada, locals turn their attention to the colourful and rhythmic Dansaye dance performed by groups of Santhals. This pastoral dance is an integral part of the Durga Puja festivities in the tribal-dominated district, dating back to the time when Mayurbhanj was a princely state.

Songs of Shakti

The dancers, adorned in bright-colour clothing, perform their traditional moves while singing songs dedicated to Goddess Durga, symbolising Shakti (power). The performances take place over five days, from Sasthi to Vijayadashami, as the groups dance in front of shops and homes, earning small sums for their efforts.

Musical Heritage

Accompanying the dance are traditional musical instruments like the cymbal, Bhuang, and flutes. The Bhuang, also known as ‘Lau Tamba’, is a string instrument made from dried bamboo and bottle gourd, producing unique tunes that add depth to the dance performances.

A Tradition Preserved

Though modern trends and designs have altered many aspects of Durga Puja celebrations, the Dansaye dance has continued to hold sway. Bhaskar Soren, a senior citizen, recalls a time when the dance was performed at the Lions Gate of Rajbati, the palace of the Bhanja dynasty. The king would gift the dancers large laddoos and new clothes—a custom that ended with the fall of the princely rule.

New Stage, Same Spirit

Today, instead of performing at the palace, Santhal groups bring their dance to the streets of Baripada, where shopkeepers and residents offer them money for their performances. While the venue has changed, the spirit of the Dansaye dance lives on, keeping this unique tradition alive for future generations.