Mayurbhanj Gang Rape Allegation Found False, Police Expose Conspiracy

Mayurbhanj: The alleged gang rape case that took place in the Udala police station area of Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district has been found to be fabricated, police said on Sunday.
Udala Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Hrushikesh Nayak informed that the complaint filed by a woman from the Bangiriposhi area, which accused five men of gang rape, was part of a conspiracy hatched by her relatives.
“A case of gang rape was reported at Udala police station under case number 356/25. The victim admitted before the police and the judicial magistrate that the complaint was completely fabricated. The medical examination has also confirmed that she was not sexually assaulted,” SDPO Nayak said.
According to the SDPO, the blueprint for the conspiracy was made from jail by the woman's relative brother and another person, identified as Nana Saye of Kaptipada and Shyam Sundar Rana of Sarat. The woman and her mother cooperated in the matter.
Both are currently lodged in jail in connection with separate cases. The woman who filed the false complaint is the sister of Shyam Sundar’s relative.
Investigations revealed that the motive behind the fabricated allegation was revenge. The five youths against whom the woman had filed the gang rape complaint had earlier lodged cases that led to Shyam Sundar’s imprisonment.
In retaliation, Shyam Sundar and his associate allegedly used the woman and her mother as pawns to trap those youths.
The woman initially alleged that she was lured with a job offer, taken 80 km from Bangiriposhi to Udala in a vehicle, and gang-raped by five men before being abandoned. Taking the matter seriously, Udala police detained two suspects and launched an immediate probe. However, within 24 hours, investigators uncovered that the incident was staged.
Police said strict legal action will be taken against the woman and her mother for lodging a false complaint.
