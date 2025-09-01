ETV Bharat / state

Mayurbhanj Gang Rape Allegation Found False, Police Expose Conspiracy

Mayurbhanj: The alleged gang rape case that took place in the Udala police station area of Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district has been found to be fabricated, police said on Sunday.

Udala Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Hrushikesh Nayak informed that the complaint filed by a woman from the Bangiriposhi area, which accused five men of gang rape, was part of a conspiracy hatched by her relatives.

“A case of gang rape was reported at Udala police station under case number 356/25. The victim admitted before the police and the judicial magistrate that the complaint was completely fabricated. The medical examination has also confirmed that she was not sexually assaulted,” SDPO Nayak said.

According to the SDPO, the blueprint for the conspiracy was made from jail by the woman's relative brother and another person, identified as Nana Saye of Kaptipada and Shyam Sundar Rana of Sarat. The woman and her mother cooperated in the matter.

Both are currently lodged in jail in connection with separate cases. The woman who filed the false complaint is the sister of Shyam Sundar’s relative.