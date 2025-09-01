ETV Bharat / state

Mayurbhanj Gang Rape Allegation Found False, Police Expose Conspiracy

SDPO Hrushikesh Nayak said that strict legal action will be taken against the woman and her mother for lodging a false complaint.

Mayurbhanj Gang Rape Allegation Found False, Police Expose Conspiracy
Udala police station in Odisha (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : September 1, 2025 at 4:00 PM IST

2 Min Read

Mayurbhanj: The alleged gang rape case that took place in the Udala police station area of Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district has been found to be fabricated, police said on Sunday.

Udala Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Hrushikesh Nayak informed that the complaint filed by a woman from the Bangiriposhi area, which accused five men of gang rape, was part of a conspiracy hatched by her relatives.

“A case of gang rape was reported at Udala police station under case number 356/25. The victim admitted before the police and the judicial magistrate that the complaint was completely fabricated. The medical examination has also confirmed that she was not sexually assaulted,” SDPO Nayak said.

According to the SDPO, the blueprint for the conspiracy was made from jail by the woman's relative brother and another person, identified as Nana Saye of Kaptipada and Shyam Sundar Rana of Sarat. The woman and her mother cooperated in the matter.

Both are currently lodged in jail in connection with separate cases. The woman who filed the false complaint is the sister of Shyam Sundar’s relative.

Investigations revealed that the motive behind the fabricated allegation was revenge. The five youths against whom the woman had filed the gang rape complaint had earlier lodged cases that led to Shyam Sundar’s imprisonment.

In retaliation, Shyam Sundar and his associate allegedly used the woman and her mother as pawns to trap those youths.

The woman initially alleged that she was lured with a job offer, taken 80 km from Bangiriposhi to Udala in a vehicle, and gang-raped by five men before being abandoned. Taking the matter seriously, Udala police detained two suspects and launched an immediate probe. However, within 24 hours, investigators uncovered that the incident was staged.

Police said strict legal action will be taken against the woman and her mother for lodging a false complaint.

Read More

  1. Odisha Woman 'Gangraped' Inside Van After Job Offer Trap, Two Detained
  2. Rape Case: Stigma Has To Be On Perpetrator, Not On Victim, Says Delhi High Court

Mayurbhanj: The alleged gang rape case that took place in the Udala police station area of Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district has been found to be fabricated, police said on Sunday.

Udala Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Hrushikesh Nayak informed that the complaint filed by a woman from the Bangiriposhi area, which accused five men of gang rape, was part of a conspiracy hatched by her relatives.

“A case of gang rape was reported at Udala police station under case number 356/25. The victim admitted before the police and the judicial magistrate that the complaint was completely fabricated. The medical examination has also confirmed that she was not sexually assaulted,” SDPO Nayak said.

According to the SDPO, the blueprint for the conspiracy was made from jail by the woman's relative brother and another person, identified as Nana Saye of Kaptipada and Shyam Sundar Rana of Sarat. The woman and her mother cooperated in the matter.

Both are currently lodged in jail in connection with separate cases. The woman who filed the false complaint is the sister of Shyam Sundar’s relative.

Investigations revealed that the motive behind the fabricated allegation was revenge. The five youths against whom the woman had filed the gang rape complaint had earlier lodged cases that led to Shyam Sundar’s imprisonment.

In retaliation, Shyam Sundar and his associate allegedly used the woman and her mother as pawns to trap those youths.

The woman initially alleged that she was lured with a job offer, taken 80 km from Bangiriposhi to Udala in a vehicle, and gang-raped by five men before being abandoned. Taking the matter seriously, Udala police detained two suspects and launched an immediate probe. However, within 24 hours, investigators uncovered that the incident was staged.

Police said strict legal action will be taken against the woman and her mother for lodging a false complaint.

Read More

  1. Odisha Woman 'Gangraped' Inside Van After Job Offer Trap, Two Detained
  2. Rape Case: Stigma Has To Be On Perpetrator, Not On Victim, Says Delhi High Court

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

MAYURBHANJ GANG RAPEMAYURBHANJODISHAMAYURBHANJ GANG RAPE

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

Celebrating Daughters: Pune Doctor Who Has Waived Fees For Birth Of Baby Girls Since Past 14 Years

Odisha’s Naliya Weaving On Verge Of Extinction As Plastic And Forest Bans Crush Artisan Livelihoods

43,500 Miniature Ganesha Idols in 30 Years: Maharashtra Artist's Rare Devotion to Craft and Faith

Explained: Which Are The Safest Cities For Women In India, And What The NARI 2025 Index Reveals About Women’s Security In Our Nation

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.