279th Anniversary Of Jaipur: Pink City To Host Mayors From India And Abroad For Summit

Jaipur : After the gathering of investors at the Rising Rajasthan Summit, now mayors from India and abroad will congregate here to celebrate Jaipur Festival.

More than 40 mayors from different corners of the country, and some from countries like South Africa and Nepal, will participate in the four-day summit beginning December 16. They will get a chance to connect with the art, culture and heritage of Jaipur for three days.

Jaipur was founded by Sawai Jai Singh II on November 18, 1727. In order to make the foundation day of the pink city memorable, various cultural events are being organized by the Greater Municipal Corporation for the last one month.

The Mayor Summit is being organised as part of the series. Jaipur Mayor Saumya Gurjar said it is a matter of pride that Jaipur Festival is being celebrated along with the successful completion of Rising Rajasthan.

The state government will also complete one year during this time. She said the festival is being celebrated to mark the completion of one year of the government and the 297th anniversary of Jaipur. Gurjar said during the Mayor Summit, brainstorming sessions will be held to find solutions to the challenges arising out of urbanization. Along with this, new technology and best practices will be shared.

Major programmes at the Mayor Summit

December 16 - Prem Ramayan - Birla Auditorium

Dec 17 - Heritage Walk - Major tourist attractions

Dec 18- Plantation Drive - STP Plant Development and Plantation

Dec 18 - Jashn-e-Jaipur Musical Night - Albert Hall

The Mayor said during the Summit, Prem Ramayan will be staged in front of the Mayors by the artists of Jaipur. The event is part of Ramayana which is not usually read. It will be presented through a drama in which famous artists like Anup Soni and Smita Bansal will perform. Similarly, the Mayors will be taken on a tour of major tourist attractions on the Heritage Walk. Under the Plantation Drive, Mayors will taken on a visit to the STP plant visit. It will be followed by famous playback singer Sukhwinder Singh enthralling the audice at the musical night to celebrate Jaipur festival.

Visit to temples and tourist places