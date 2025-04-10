ETV Bharat / state

Mayawati's Niece Files Dowry Harassment Case Against In-Laws

Mayawati's niece has complained against her mother-in-law, who is municipal council chairperson, along with her husband, father-in-law, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law and maternal uncle-in-law.

Mayawati's Niece Files Dowry Harassment Case Against In-Laws
File photo of Mayawati (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : April 10, 2025 at 3:03 PM IST

Hapur: BSP supremo Mayawati's niece has filed a dowry harassment complaint against seven people, including her mother-in-law, who is the municipal council chairperson, in Uttar Pradesh's Hapur district. Mayawati's niece has accused her in-laws of demanding Rs 50 lakh dowry and a flat along with alleging that her husband is impotent.

After the court's order, a case has been registered in Hapur police station against her husband, father-in-law, mother-in-law, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law and maternal uncle-in-law.

In her complaint, the victim told police that she was married to Vishal Singh, a resident of Ramlila Ground in Hapur, on November 9, 2023 at Hotel Hyatt in Delhi. After the marriage, her husband, father-in-law Shripal Singh, mother-in-law Pushpa Devi, brother-in-law Bhupendra alias Monu, sisters-in-law Nisha and Shivni and maternal uncle-in-law Akhilesh started demanding a flat in Indirapuram in Ghaziabad and Rs 50 lakh.

According to her, they said her aunt Mayawati is the head of the Bahujan Samaj Party and has a lot of money. So, she can easily arrange for Rs 50 lakh and a flat. On refusing, she was allegedly abused, beat up and threatened with death.

The victim has also alleged that her husband took steroid injections for body building before marriage. Her in-laws knew about it but did not tell her. She said he had become impotent due to the steroid injections following which, her married life was completely ruined. When she told this to her mother-in-law and sister-in-law, they threatened her.

She said, on the night of February 17, 2025, she had a dispute with her husband. After this, her brother-in-law and father-in-law took her to a room, where they beat her up and attempted to harass her, she alleged adding, she was somehow saved after she raised an alarm.

The victim alleged her in-laws told her since Mayawati has no public support, they are not afraid of her nor can she harm them.

SP Gyananjay Singh said a case has been registered and action will be taken.

