Mayawati Slams Lottery System For College Principals In Bihar

Lucknow: BSP chief Mayawati on Friday strongly criticised the appointment of college principals through a lottery system in five Patna University colleges, calling it a "distorted experiment" that undermines the integrity of higher education. She urged the central government to immediately intervene and take appropriate action against the move.

In a detailed post on X, the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) president said the development has stirred debate across the country, especially in academic and media circles. The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister wrote, "The appointment of principals through a new lottery-based system in five prominent colleges of the renowned Patna University has sparked widespread discussions in the media and educational sectors."

Highlighting specific examples, Mayawati noted that a Chemistry professor, Anil Kumar, had been appointed as principal of Patna College - an institution founded in 1863 that primarily offers arts courses.

Similarly, Professor Alka Yadav, a home science academic from Bihar University, was selected as principal of the prestigious Patna Science College. She also pointed out the oddity of a professor of arts, Dr. Suheli Mehta, being appointed as principal of a commerce college even though her subject isn't taught there. At the historically women-centric Magadh Mahila College, a male professor, NP Verma, has been appointed principal for only the second time in its history.

Meanwhile, Professor Yogendra Kumar Verma was selected as principal of Patna Law College. "These appointments raise questions," Mayawati wrote, "about whether the Bihar government and the chancellor are trying to justify such a system in the name of transparency and neutrality - and whether this model will now be adopted in BJP-ruled states as well."

Calling the lottery-based approach an alarming precedent, she said it reflects the government's inability to make proper, fair appointments through established procedures.

"If such non-expert selections were to extend to premier institutions like medical colleges, IITs, or space research centres, it would not be surprising anymore," she warned.

The BSP leader called the practice damaging to the higher education system and urged the central government to take "timely and appropriate" action before the problem spreads further. "Our party believes that arbitrary and distorted experiments of this kind should not be allowed in any specialised field," she said.

"It is expected that the Centre will take prompt steps in the interest of the public and the nation." Patna University recently appointed principals in five colleges through a lottery - a first for the institution. According to the university registrar's notification, the appointments were made based on recommendations from the Bihar State University Service Commission (BSUSC).

Sources from the Raj Bhavan confirmed on Thursday that the lottery mechanism was introduced on the directive of Governor-cum-Chancellor, Arif Mohammad Khan, due to past complaints regarding irregularities in principal appointments. Defending the move, Khan said the system was designed to eliminate personal bias and ensure objectivity in the selection process.