Mayawati Slams BJP over Misuse of Central Agencies; Promises Statehood to Western UP

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 13 hours ago

BSP Chief Mayawati Slams BJP over Misuse of Central Agencies

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) president Mayawati targeted the BJP over misuse of central agencies. She promised that if her party comes to power Western Uttar Pradesh would be made a separate state and a bench of the Allahabad High Court would be established at Meerut.

Meerut (Uttar Pradesh): Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati on Tuesday lashed out at the BJP saying the saffron party has 'politicised' investigating agencies and has failed to fulfil the promises.

Addressing a rally here on, Mayawati, a former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, also hit out at Congress and the Samajwadi Party. She promised that if her party is voted to power, western Uttar Pradesh will be made a separate state and a bench of the Allahabad High Court will be established at Meerut.

"The BJP is not going to come back to the power of the Center this time. The party made numerous promises to the poor, vulnerable and other hardworking people of the country, but not a single promise was fulfilled," she added.

The BSP chief appealed to people not to fall into the trap of juggling and BJP's play. She further said that her party is contesting elections on its strength.

"BSP has done the work of giving participation to the people from all walks of life. That's why we have fielded a strong candidate this time from Tyagi Samaj," added Mayawati.

She further claimed that members belonging to the SC and ST community "were harassed and persecuted" when the SP government was in power.

"When the SC-ST Bill came, SP MPs tore it up in Parliament," she quipped.

"There has been too much violence in the guise of Hindutva under the BJP government. The poor of the upper caste are also troubled. Poverty and inflation have increased in the BJP government. Corruption is not over. Congress and its allied parties should also be prevented from coming to power," the BSP chief added.

She said her party would not just make promises but would fulfil them. "The bench of Allahabad High Court should be made in Meerut also, but the Centre is not paying attention to this. While there is a bench in Lucknow, when we are voted to power, we will form a bench in Meerut. Western Uttar Pradesh needs to be a separate state to develop. When we were in power in Uttar Pradesh, we had sent a proposal to the Centre. Western Uttar Pradesh will be made a separate state when (our) government comes at the Centre," she concluded.

Uttar Pradesh has 80 Lok Sabha seats and voting will be held for eight seats in the second phase on Friday, April 26.

