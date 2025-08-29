Mayawati Orders Major Reshuffle In BSP; Appoints Nephew Akash Anand As National Coordinator

Lucknow: Bahujan Samaj Party supremo and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mayawati on Thursday effected a major reshuffle in the party appointing her nephew Akash Anand as the National Coordinator. The move is seen as the BSP supremo's bid to revive the party ahead of the 2027 assembly election in Uttar Pradesh.

The move by the BSP supremo to elevate nephew Akash takes the number of national coordinators to six from four earlier.

Will Akash Take Over Party After Mayawati?

BSP supremo Mayawati will be 70 years old in January next year. Appointing Akash Anand to the post of National Coordinator is seen by many as the BSP supremo's signal for handing over the party command to her nephew.

Interestingly, BSP chief Mayawati had called a meeting of the party leaders of UP and Uttarakhand on 10 December 2023, in which she declared Akash Anand, son of her youngest brother Anand Kumar, as her successor.

But she took away this responsibility from him during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections owing to his controversial statements. Akash was then removed from the post of national coordinator. The BSP supremo then revoked her decision 47 days later and on 23 June 2024, she again made Akash her successor and handed over the responsibility of national coordinator to him. But on 2 March this year, she again took away all the responsibilities from him. Mayawati expelled Akash Anand from the party on 3 March.