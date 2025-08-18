‘May Meet The Ends of Justice’: High Court Quashes PSA Jammu Kashmir Resident

Srinagar: The High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh has quashed a preventive detention order against a resident of south Kashmir's Pulwama district. While citing a lack of proximity between the alleged activities and the detention, the court ordered the immediate release of Salman Riyaz Khan, a resident of Pulwama's Tral area.

Khan, in his plea, had challenged the detention order (No. DMS/PSA/01/2024) issued by the District Magistrate, Srinagar, on March 29, 2024. The order was issued under Section 8 (1) of the Jammu and Kashmir Public Safety Act, 1978 (PSA), with the intent to prevent Khan from acting in a manner prejudicial to state security.

According to the petition (HCP No 103/2024), Khan was arrested in 2023 and implicated in FIR No. 38/2023 at Police Station Nowhatta. He was granted bail in that case on February 10, 2024, but was not released. Instead, he was moved to Central Jail, Srinagar, under the impugned detention order.

Khan's counsel, Wajid Haseeb, argued that the allegations against his client were "vague, non-existent and no prudent man can make a representation against such allegations." He pointed out that a single alleged activity dated October 16, 2023, formed the basis, despite Khan being released on bail for it. Haseeb also contended that the detaining authority has also failed to provide necessary documents, including a translated copy of the FIR and witness statements, in a timely manner, and that is a violation of procedural safeguards under Article 22(5) of the Constitution and Section 13 of the PSA.

“An order of preventive detention becomes unsustainable in law if the detenu has not been provided with all the material that has formed the basis of detention,” Haseeb quoted from previous Division Bench judgements. He further asserted that there was “no live link or proximity” between the alleged act in October 2023 and the detention order issued in March 2024.

Deputy Advocate General Mubashir Malik, representing respondents, argued that the detention order was passed with “sufficient material” and “subjective satisfaction” to prevent future activities detrimental to state security. He cited Supreme Court judgements, including “Hardhan Saha vs State of West Bengal (1975),” which states, “There is no parallel between prosecution in a court of law and a detention order under the PSA. That one is a punitive action, and the other is a preventive act.” He also emphasised that “where an individual’s liberty comes in conflict with the interests of the Security of the State or maintenance of public order, then the liberty of the individual must give way to the larger interest of the nation.”

After reviewing the petition, reply, and detention record, the HC bench at Srinagar, comprising Justice Mohd Yousuf Wani, in his 22-page judgement, observed that the registration of FIR (38/2023) constituted the main grounds for the detention of Khan. Justice Wani also observed, “Petitioner (Khan) remained under detention right from October 16, 2023, until he was released on bail on February 10, 2024, pursuant to the bail order of the competent Trial Court...after his (Khan's) release in pursuance of the bail order dated February 10, 2024, he was again arrested some more than a year and shifted to Central Jail, Srinagar, under the authority of the impugned preventive detention order dated March 29, 2024.”

In its judgement, the court stated, “In the opinion of this court, there appears to be no proximate or live link between the circumstances/allegations leading to the registration of case FIR No. 38/2022 of PS Nowhatta and the need for issuance of the impugned detention order, maintaining a gap of about a year. The impugned detention order on this account appears to be suffering from illegality.”

“For the foregoing discussion, this court is of the opinion that it may meet the ends of justice in case the impugned detention order bearing No. DMS/PSA/01/2024 dated March 29, 2024, issued by the respondent No. 2, is quashed and the petitioner/detenu, namely Salman Riyaz Khan, is ordered to be released from his preventive detention, provided he is not involved in any other case," the judgement concluded.