Temperature Dropped In Hilly Regions Across Uttarakhand

IMD warned that the temperature is likely to increase in coming days due to dry weather and informed that temperature must be zero for snowfall.

Published : 1 hours ago

Dehradun: The temperature in Uttarakhand's hilly regions has dropped heavily with the minimum temperature recorded in Mussoorie being zero degrees Celsius.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that snowfall and temperatures below zero degrees have been recorded at several places in the hill state.

Badrinath, where the Badrinath Dham is located, is reeling under severe cold. The maximum temperature in Badrinath was recorded at six degrees Celsius while the minimum temperature was recorded at -4 degrees Celsius.

The weather department has predicted that in Kedarnath the severe cold wave will continue till December 3. The maximum temperature in Kedarnath was recorded at 7 degrees Celsius while the minimum temperature was recorded at -6 degrees Celsius. The IMD has predicted that the temperatures in Kedarnath may fall as low as -3 degrees Celsius till December 3.

Gangotri, which is also one of the places in the Chardham, has recorded a maximum temperature of 10 degrees Celsius, while it has recorded a minimum temperature of -3 degrees Celsius. Gangotri is located in the Uttarkashi district of the state. It is located 3140 meters above sea level.

The fourth and final place in Chardham is Yamunotri. It recorded a maximum temperature of 4 degrees Celsius and a minimum temperature of minus six degrees Celsius. It has been predicted that temperatures might plummet.

