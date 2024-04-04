Maut ka Kuan: Stuntman, Associate Injured After Car Stops Midway Due to Flat Tyre in Udaipur

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Apr 4, 2024, 7:53 PM IST

Maut ka Kuan: Stuntman, Associate Injured After Car Stops Midway Due to Flat Tyre in Udaipur

The stuntman and his lady associate were injured when their car suddenly stopped midway inside the well during a stunt show at a fair in Udaipur. Both have been admitted to the hospital while the show has been temporarily suspended.

Udaipur: Two persons were injured when a tyre of their stunt car flattened during a show 'Maut ka Kuan' (well of death) and they fell on the ground at a fair organised at Gurukul Community Ground in Rishabhdev of Rajasthan's Udaipur district.

The two were admitted to Rishidev Government Hospital, where they are currently undergoing treatment.

A video of the accident shows the car taking rounds inside the well when suddenly it slows down mid-way and both the stuntman and his associate, fall to the ground. The stuntman was in the driver's seat while his associate, a woman was sitting at the back seat.

The district administration said that the organising committee had taken written permission for holding the show. However, in view of the accident, the stunt show has been temporarily stopped.

A three-day fair is being organised on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Lord Rishabhdev near Kesariya temple in Rishabhdev town.

It has been learnt that the well is about 25 to 30 feet deep. When the accident occurred, the car was traveling at a speed of over 50 km per hour and both the man and the woman were performing stunts.

Last year, nearly nine people were injured after the bike stuntman of 'Maut ka Kuan' lost control and rammed into the audience at a fair in West Bengal's Asansol.

