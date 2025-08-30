ETV Bharat / state

Maulana Arshad Madani Went From Zero To Hero In Assam Since BJP Came To Power: CM Biswa Sarma

The Chief Minister said his govt has a long agenda against Madani. "We will work against idea of ​​making Assam an Islamic province," he asserted.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday said Maulana Arshad Madani, an Islamic scholar and the current Principal of Darul Uloom Deoband, went from hero to zero after BJP assumed office in the state.
File photo of Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : August 30, 2025 at 9:34 PM IST

1 Min Read

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday said Maulana Arshad Madani, an Islamic scholar and the current Principal of Darul Uloom Deoband, went from hero to zero after BJP assumed office in the state.

The Chief Minister was speaking at a press conference at Loksewa Bhawan in Dispur. "In 2011, when I was the Education Minister, I started recruitment of TET teachers for the first time. At that time, Arshad Madani came to Assam and told Tarun Gogoi to stop the recruitment process", he said.

Biswa Sarma said after the recruitment ended, the Madani gang followed him. "I could not stay in Congress because of them but I did not allow their intention to stop the recruitment of TET teachers to succeed," he said, adding Madani has made it clear that his views are taken into account in Congress. "The views of Jamiat Ulema and people like Madani come into play in distribution of Congress tickets. They have been working to weaken Assam," Biswa Sarma alleged.

The Chief Minister said Madani and his gang once had a lot of power. "But after the BJP came, they went from hero to zero in Assam. Madani has been following me since 2011. Madani has always opposed the BJP; but recently many such people have been coming to Assam regularly. Harsh Mandar, Hamid etc and such people associated with Shahinbag are coming to Assam regularly," he said.

The Chief Minister said BJP is strong enough. "We have a long agenda against Madani. We will work against the idea of ​​making Assam an Islamic province," he added.

