Give Up Gutka And Your Transformer Will Be Fixed: BJP MLA To Tobacco Addicts

Rewa: In a unique move to bring an end to the consumption of gutka in the region, BJP MLA Pradeep Patel refused to install a transformer in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa unless a gutka-addict youth gave up on the ill habit.
The MLA spoke to the youth's mother on the phone and promised to install the transformer immediately if he stopped consuming gutka.
"There is no chance that I will install the transformer if he does not give up on this habit. If any person consuming drugs comes up to me, I will not work for him or her," he warned the youth's mother over the phone, a video of which was widely shared on social media.
What Is The Actual Incident?
Some youths from Mauganj had approached MLA Patel complaining about a faulty electric transformer in the village. To Patel's shock, most of the youths who reached the Janta Darbar to meet him were chewing gutka openly.
An infuriated Patel, after seeing the application demanding the fixing of the transformer, caught one of the youths and spoke to his mother over the phone, coming up with the unique condition.
A strong and determined Patil told the youth's mother that she should have taken cognisance of the matter and not allowed her son to consume the tobacco preparation. "I don't work for people who consume gutka, alcohol, hashish, or ganja," Patil told the youth's mother.
In October, Patel had dashed off a letter to the Mauganj district Superintendent of Police (SP) and the Inspector General (IG) of Rewa zone, drawing their attention to the illegal drug trade in the area. In the letter addressed to the IG, the BJP legislator alleged that the illegal drug trade was on the rise in Mauganj district in the absence of effective action by police.
Patel further claimed there was no fear of law among criminals and crimes, including murder, rape, theft and loot, are increasing in the district.
