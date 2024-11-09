ETV Bharat / state

Give Up Gutka And Your Transformer Will Be Fixed: BJP MLA To Tobacco Addicts

BJP MLA Pradeep Patel said that he won't be working for anyone who consumed gutka, alcohol, hashish, or ganja. ( ETV Bharat )

Rewa: In a unique move to bring an end to the consumption of gutka in the region, BJP MLA Pradeep Patel refused to install a transformer in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa unless a gutka-addict youth gave up on the ill habit.

The MLA spoke to the youth's mother on the phone and promised to install the transformer immediately if he stopped consuming gutka.

"There is no chance that I will install the transformer if he does not give up on this habit. If any person consuming drugs comes up to me, I will not work for him or her," he warned the youth's mother over the phone, a video of which was widely shared on social media.

What Is The Actual Incident?

Some youths from Mauganj had approached MLA Patel complaining about a faulty electric transformer in the village. To Patel's shock, most of the youths who reached the Janta Darbar to meet him were chewing gutka openly.