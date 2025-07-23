Scam Alleged In Jal Ganga Programme In MP's Mauganj

Mauganj: Allegations of large-scale irregularities have been levelled by janpad president Neelam Singh during a Jal Ganga conservation programme organised here in April this year.

Neelam, who participated in the programme along with Panchayat and Rural Development Minister Prahlad Patel said around Rs 10 lakh was spent on the 40 minute programme yet she and other people's representatives did not get even drinking water and a place to sit on the platform.

The programme was organised in Khaira village. It is alleged that all items for the programme were rented from Pradeep Light House, an electrical accessories shop. The items included tents, mattresses, bed sheets, chairs and even groceries and sweets. Zilla Parishad CEO Ram Kushal Mishra said while mattresses were brought on rent for Rs 30, bedsheets were rented for Rs 35 per unit for the programme.

Neelam alleged that the expenses incurred in the programme were borne without a proposal being floated before the General Administration Committee. The scam came to light when the accountant submitted a written application regarding the payment."

Janpad Vice President Rajesh Patel alleged that fake bills were made as tents or other similar items were rented from an electricity shop. " A probe must be conducted into the issue," he said.

Mauganj Collector Sanjay Jain said, "Complaints of fraud in the payment of amount spent on the program have been received. A committee has been formed under the chairmanship of the Zilla Panchayat CEO, which will investigate and prepare a full report. Further action will be taken based on the report."