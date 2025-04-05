Mathura To Get Signature Bridge Across Yamuna River

Mathura: In a major initiative to provide relief to the traffic congestion in the city, authorities in Mathura are planning to build a Signature Bridge across the Yamuna River using German technology.

With the construction of the bridge, the Uttar Pradesh Braj Tirtha Vikas Parishad aims to reduce traffic jams and provide ease of movement for devotees coming from the Agra - Greater Noida Yamuna Expressway.

Shyam Bahadur Singh, CEO of Uttar Pradesh Braj Teerth Vikas Parishad, said that the planned bridge in Vrindavan would be about one and a half kilometres long. "With an estimated cost of Rs 400 crore, the bridge will connect the Yamuna Expressway and National Highway 2".

"With the initiative, the darshan of Banke Bihari temple will be made easy," he added.

Recently, on the initiative of Uttar Pradesh Braj Tirtha Vikas Parishad, the National Highway Authority has approved the six-lane road plan to connect the Delhi-Agra National Highway to Yamuna Express near Vrindavan Cut in Jait.

The Signature Bridge will be built on Yamuna, connecting the Vrindavan bypass. 21 meters wide, the bridge will be built with cables and boxes based on German technology. The six-lane Vrindavan bypass to be built by the National Highway Authority will be ready in three years. The 15.34 km long road, built at an estimated cost of 1646 crores, will have a 3.3 km elevated road, including the Yamuna bridge. The interchange will be built at Begumpur, where parking with a capacity of 3000 vehicles is proposed on 25 acres.

The Uttar Pradesh Braj Tirtha Vikas Parishad has plans to enhance the endangered ghats of the Yamuna River located along the Vrindavan Parikrama Marg for devotees. The Jugal Ghat and Chir Ghat will be developed to reflect their ancient form. This initiative aims to captivate devotees arriving at the Vrindavan Parikrama Marg via the Signature Bridge with the historical beauty of the Yamuna ghats. While many ghats in Vrindavan are truly stunning, access to them has been limited for devotees.