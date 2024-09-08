ETV Bharat / state

Uttar Pradesh Constable Shot At By Unidentified Assailants Near Mathura's Tank Chowk; 2 Arrested

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Sep 8, 2024, 12:54 PM IST

Constable Ajit Singh, son of Kamal Singh, was shot at by youths at the Tank Chowk near the Sadar Bazar Police Station late Saturday night. Police have arrested two people in this case and are on the lookout for two others who are at large. As per preliminary investigation, Ajit had engaged in a brawl with the youths that led to the attack.

Police arrested two youths and are tracing two others for shooting at a police constable at the Tank Chowk near the Sadar Bazar Police Station late Saturday night.
The incident took place at Tank Chowk, located near the Sadar Bazar Police Station late Saturday night (ETV Bharat)

Mathura: Police arrested two youths and are tracing two others for shooting at a police constable at the Tank Chowk near the Sadar Bazar Police Station late Saturday night.

Constable Ajit Singh, son of Kamal Singh, a resident of the Roshan Vihar Colony, had to be hospitalised after he was injured in his neck following an altercation with the accused youths who fled the spot after the shootout, police said.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the injured policeman had allegedly engaged in a scuffle with the accused youths, among whom three are auto drivers and one an employed person.

"As soon as both of them came face to face at the Tank Chowk, the youths took out a pistol and fired at the constable following which they fled. We are tracing the two who are at large," Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Mathura Shailesh Kumar Pandey said.

The SSP said that at around 12:15 AM on Saturday, an inspector from the Mahila Thana was out on zonal checking when she noticed a person in an injured condition at the Tank Chowk. "Upon reaching the spot, two people told the officer that some goons had shot the person and fled," the SSP added.

The female inspector then rushed the injured constable to the district hospital from where he was referred to a private hospital. The SSP said, "Under the leadership of the Superintendent of Police (City), five police teams are continuously conducting raids at possible places where the two absconding accused youths can take shelter. Once arrested, we will take strict action against them."

