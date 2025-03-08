Sisters Whose Marriage Was Called Off After Ruckus By Goons, Finally Tie The Knot

Mathura: Two Dalit sisters, whose marriage was called off in Karnawal village over ruckus created by goons, tied the knot on Friday.

Several political leaders blessed the sisters-Manisha and Rani at the ceremony. Minister of State for Social Welfare (Ind Charge) Asim Arun said the marriage of the sisters was called off over ruckus created by some locals. "Taking cognizance of the incident, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed me and MLAs Megh Shyam, Puran Prakhash and Metropolitan President Ghanshyam Lodhi to act against the culprits and ensure the ceremony is performed without any hindrance," he said. The ceremony which was performed with great pomp with Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav sending financial assistance for kanyadaan of the sisters.

A minor traffic accident in the Refinery area on February 21 had escalated into a violent clash, leading to the wedding ceremonies of the two sisters being called off and injuries to several guests. Basing on a complaint filed by the sisters' father, an FIR was lodged and 15 people arrested. The FIR stated both brides had gone to a beauty parlour in preparation for the marriage ceremony. The brides were returning with relatives when their car brushed a motorcycle. Following this, three accused, who were on the motorcycle started an argument. The accused used force, thrashed the relatives and snatched valuables. They also pulled the women out of the car and assaulted them

A consensus was then reached among all communities of the village to get the sisters married without any hassles.