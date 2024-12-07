Maternal Deaths In Karnataka: Lokayukta Raids Ballari Hospitals; CM Siddaramaiah Assures Action Against Guilty

Ballari: The Lokayukta on Saturday raided the district hospital and BIMS hospital here in the wake of the recent maternal deaths. More than 25 Lokayukta officers led by SP Siddharaju searched the hospitals after its suo motu cognizance regarding the deaths.

“Separate teams have visited the district hospital and BIMS to investigate the maternal deaths. The officials visited the maternity ward, ICU, and the medicine storage unit and inspected them,” said an official.

BJP Mahila Morcha's Demand

A delegation led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Mahila Morcha State President C Manjula also visited the district hospital on Saturday. Women leaders, including MSC Hemalatha Nayak and former MLA Rupali Nayak. They visited the maternity ward, ICU, and medicine storage unit and collected information.

Manjula demanded that the compensation of Rs 25 lakh should be given to the families of the deceased mothers and the government should help in the care of newborn babies who lost their mothers.

CM Siddaramaih’s Reaction

Responding to the Ballari maternal death cases at Kollegal in Chamarajanagar on Saturday, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said, “We have already taken action and will continue to take action.”

“I had already held a meeting regarding the maternal deaths at the Ballari District Hospital. The health minister and department officials are going there today,” he said.

“We have suspended the drug controller regarding this case. We have blacklisted those who distributed the medicine. We have also formed a committee. We have asked them to submit a report. After they submit their report, we will take action against those found guilty. We have already taken action. We will continue to take action,” he said.

More About Incident

Recently, five maternal deaths were reported in Ballari District Hospital after undergoing a cesarean section without responding to treatment. Four women died at the Ballari District Hospital from November 9 to 11. Later, one more woman, Sumaya (25) of Kudlagi, who had been undergoing treatment at BIMS Hospital for the past 22 days after being transferred from the district hospital, also died on Thursday (December 5).