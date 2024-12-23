ETV Bharat / state

Mastermind Of Kidnapping Gang Targeting Celebrities Arrested After Encounter In UP's Bijnor

Bijnor: The Uttar Pradesh Police has arrested the mastermind of a gang involved in the abduction of actor Mushtaq Khan and comedian Sunil Pal on the pretext of inviting them for an event, officials said on Monday. Lavi Pal alias Rahul Saini was arrested after an encounter on the intervening night of Sunday-Monday in which the accused was injured.

Bijnor Superintendent of Police (SP) Abhishek Jha said, "On October 15, the accused, posing as Rahul Saini, invited film actor Mushtaq Khan for an event in Meerut on November 20, offering Rs 25,000 as advance payment and a flight ticket.

"On November 20, Mushtaq was picked up from Delhi airport in a car and was brought to Bijnor, where he was confined at a house in Chahshiri belonging to Lavi Pal," he said. The actor managed to escape from captivity a day later.

"On the morning of November 21, when the kidnappers were asleep, Mushtaq managed to flee and sought shelter at a nearby mosque. From there, he safely returned home. His event manager, Shivam Yadav, later filed a report at Bijnor Kotwali on December 9," Jha said. He said further investigations revealed that the gang used a similar modus operandi to target Pal in Meerut.

During Khan's abduction, transactions worth Rs 2.5 lakhs were made using his mobile phone. Police have already arrested six members of the gang but had been searching for Lavi Pal and three other members, who were evading capture.