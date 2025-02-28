Mastermind Of Jaintipur And Raimal Grenade Blast Case Killed In Encounter With Punjab Police

Chandigarh: The main accused in the Jaintipur and Raimal grenade blast case was killed in an encounter with Punjab Police.

Police had arrested the deceased Mohit Buddhe di Khui along with Vishal of Basarpura in Batala in connection with the case. DIG (Border Range) Satinder Singh said Mohit was being taken to a spot where he had allegedly concealed weapons when he opened fire at the police team. The team retaliated and in the gunfight that ensued, Mohit was injured and rushed to Civil Hospital in Batala where he was declared brought dead. A .30 bore pistol was recovered from him. A police personnel was also injured in the encounter and is being treated at the hospital.

Singh said there are a total of four accused in the case of whom Mohit, who was the mastermind, has been killed and his accomplice Vishal arrested. The search for two other accomplices is on. They are aged between 25 and 30 years, he said. Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav took to social media to share details of the operation. He wrote, "Punjab Police is resolute in its mission to eradicate this organized crime and take strict action to maintain peace and harmony across the state. This is a stern warning to those who dare to violate the law - no one will escape justice".

Mohit and Vishal were part of Pakistan’s ISI-backed Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) terror module. The module was operated by Pakistan-based terrorist Harvinder Rinda and USA-based terrorist Happy Passia, The case pertains to hurling of grenades at the residence of a late former chairman of Amritsar Zila Parishad in Jaintipur on January 15 and near the residence of a policeman on February 17 in Batala.