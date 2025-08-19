ETV Bharat / state

Rs 20 Crore Insurance Scam Mastermind Held In Rajasthan's Jaipur While Trying To Flee Abroad

Barmer: Police here in Rajasthan claimed to have busted an insurance fraud racket following the arrest of person accused of defrauding companies by registering false vehicle-theft cases and pocketing the claim money amounting close to Rs 20 crore.

The accused mastermind, identified as Sataram, was arrested on Monday from a visa office in Jaipur while he was registering to flee abroad.

SP Narendra Singh Meena said the accused allegedly transferred over Rs 20 crore into his own and his associates' accounts. A case was registered at Gudamalani police station after similar patterns of false theft reports involving big vehicles and subsequent insurance claims emerged.

According to police sources, Sataram had filed 12 such cases at different police stations, including Gudamalani, Baytu, Pachpadra, Jasol, Sindhari, Asop, Sendra and Jaitaran, through which he had raised claims worth crores of rupees from insurance companies. Preliminary investigation has revealed that the accused had taken claim amount of over Rs 20 crore. In the last nine months, the accused allegedly registered three theft cases at Pachpadra alone.

Briefing about the modus operandi, Meena said Sataram bought expensive trucks and trailers in his name or in the names of his acquaintances. "After filing 'fake theft' complaints, the vehicles shown as 'stolen' were being re-registered in Arunachal Pradesh and then leased to oil companies with new number plates. The gang was active not just in Rajasthan, but also in Delhi and Gujarat," the senior police official said, adding that police have seized three such vehicles so far.