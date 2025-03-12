UP Govt Nod for Ambitious Master Plan 2031 For Prayagraj

Prayagraj: The Master Plan 2031 for development of Prayagraj has been approved by the Uttar Pradesh Government.

Under the master plan, the area for Kumbh Mela has been increased from 707 hectares to 1,631 hectares. Along with the decision to develop a new township on the banks of Yamuna on Asrave Kala Marg of Jalalpur Ghosi, the construction of a ropeway on Sangam has also been approved. Under the plan, 17 zones have now been determined by adding five new ones to speed up the development of the city. For the development projects to take shape, illegal construction will be strictly curbed. The scope of the green belt will be increased by 15 percent.

Amit Pal Sharma, Vice President of Prayagraj Development Authority, said better plans will be prepared for the development of the city. Along with the development of residential schemes, effective curbs will also be imposed on illegal constructions. "Sabzi Patti area has been made residential and the scope of Kumbh area has also been increased from 707 hectares to 1,631 hectares. Under the master plan, changing the vegetable belt area to a residential area will be easier," he said.

Sharma said baraat ghar, guest houses, dhabas, restaurants, refreshment houses, resorts and petrol pumps will open on both sides of the ring road and bypass road. Market streets will be developed on major routes. The fruit belt area towards Jhalwa was determined at 250 hectares but a large number of people are building houses, schools and hospitals there in view of which the use has been changed and it has now been made residential. Multi-level parking lots will be built at three places where 500 to 700 four wheelers can be parked, he said.

As per the Master Plan, the scope of Prayagraj Development Authority has been increased by 88 square kilometres. Along with this, five new zones will also be created in the city. A total of 12 zones were created in Master Plan 2021. One sub-zone was also created in Civil Lines, Naini, Jhalwa, Allahpur, Jhunsi, Phaphamau. Due to the expansion of the urban limits, the scope of Prayagraj Development Authority has increased to 1,015 square kilometres. The Master Plan 2031 will be valid only in about 398 square kilometres. In 2021, the master plan was implemented in the area of ​​309 square kilometres. Due to the expansion of the urban area, 88 square kilometres has increased in the Master Plan of 2031 as compared to 2021. 10 to 12 officers and employees will be deployed in the each new zone.

Under the Master Plan, multi-level parkings will be built in the crowded areas of the city like Chowk, Medical College and Alanganj. At present, a multi-level parking with a parking capacity of 400 vehicles is available at Civil Lines. A multi-level parking is under construction at the Allahabad High Court. In view of the increasing number of vehicles, a five-storey multi-level parking will be built in Elangganj.

The path has been cleared for construction of a Ropeway between Shankar Viman Mandapam near Sangam and Triveni Pushp in Arail. On Tuesday, the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) of the project to be built under the National Ropeway Development Programme was signed by Union Road and Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari in New Delhi. The 2.2 km long ropeway, to be built at a cost of Rs 230 crore, will connect the Adi Shankar Viman Mandapam located near the Lat Hanuman Temple to the Triveni Pushp located in Naini on the banks of the Yamuna river. After the construction of the ropeway, a 30-minute journey can be completed in just nine minutes. 1It will be built using bi-cable jig back technology.

Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, termed the project a gift of Holi for residents of Prayagraj. The responsibility of its construction has been given to National Highway Logistics Management Limited. Its construction is likely to start in April.