Mastan Sai Case: Police Recover Explicit Videos Featuring Young Women From YouTuber's Hard Disk

Sai was arrested earlier this month following a complaint by actor Lavanya, who accused him of coercing women into sexual relationship through blackmail.

YouTuber Mastan Sai arrested by Andhra Police
YouTuber Mastan Sai (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Feb 23, 2025, 12:24 PM IST

Narsingi: In a sensational revelation in the arrest of famous YouTuber Mastan Sai, Police have recovered explicit photos and videos featuring women in compromising positions, sources said.

Sai was arrested by Narsingi police on Feb 3 following a complaint by actress Lavanya, who said she was one of the victims subjected to blackmail by Sai with the explicit content.

Police officials associated with the investigation of the case said that they have recovered 499 videos from the hard disk recovered from Sai's possession, more than half of which feature young women in compromising positions.

The videos also include screen recordings of video calls made by Sai to the victim women without their knowledge as per police. It is learnt that Sai shot the videos of the women over a period of three years. Police have also found that the hard disk contained software used to hack other people's phones.

Lavanya alleged that Sai used the explicit videos to blackmail them and coerce them into physical relationship. However, apart from Lavanya, police have not received any complaint from other women against Sai in the case.

Interestingly, both Sai and Lavanya have been linked to a drugs case each. Lavanya has also accused Sai of being responsible for her break-up with her ex-partner Raj Tarun.

Who Is Mastan Sai?
Mastan Sai, who hails from Nalla Cheruvu in Guntur district of AP, did engineering and worked as a software engineer in Hyderabad. It is alleged that Sai became addicted to drugs while studying B.Tech and was in touch with drug suppliers.

Sai was arrested by Rajendranagar SOT and Mokila police in September 2023 in a drug trafficking case. Sai was A4 in that case.

