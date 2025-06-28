ETV Bharat / state

Massive 32-Hour Traffic Jam On Indore-Dewas Highway Claims 3 Lives; Ambulances, School Buses Stuck

Ambulances and school buses were stuck for hours in the mud-clogged jam, with oxygen running out and patients dying due to delayed medical help.

Ambulances and school buses were stuck for hours in the mud-clogged jam, with oxygen running out and patients dying due to delayed medical help.
Vehicles stuck in a traffic jam (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : June 28, 2025 at 10:20 AM IST

1 Min Read

Indore: A massive traffic jam lasting over 32 hours on the Indore-Dewas section of the Agra-Mumbai national highway has claimed the lives of three individuals, including a patient in an ambulance and a farmer.

According to eyewitnesses, the chaos erupted due to ongoing bridge construction work near Arjun Baroda, compounded by continuous rains that turned the road into a muddy trap.

The jam started late on Thursday night and deteriorated further on Friday as traffic congestion grew. An eight-kilometre stretch between Dakachia and Arjun Baroda turned into a bottleneck, severely impacting traffic. Several ambulances, school buses, trucks, and cars were caught in the gridlock, bringing traffic to a snail's pace.

A patient from Shujalpur, travelling in an ambulance bound for Indore, died due to a shortage of oxygen in the ambulance. Officials said that due to the prolonged traffic jam, both oxygen cylinders in the vehicle were exhausted, leading to the patient's death before reaching the hospital.

In another incident, Sandeep Patel from Pipaliya village suffered a heart attack while stuck in the jam. His family rushed him to Bhandari Hospital in Indore, where he was declared dead. Kamal Panchal, a farmer en route to Indore to attend a ritual ceremony, succumbed to a heart attack after being stuck in a traffic jam for hours.

Eyewitnesses and commuters reported that many school buses were stuck for hours, forcing parents to reach the spot on two-wheelers and take their children back home.

Read More

  1. Stuck In Traffic Jam, Two-Year-Old Boy Dies Outside Hospital In Bihar's Gopalganj
  2. Traffic Movement Disrupted As Heavy Rains Cause Landslides On NH-10 Connecting Sikkim
  3. Heavy Rainfall Leaves Surat Waterlogged, MET Warns Of More Showers

Indore: A massive traffic jam lasting over 32 hours on the Indore-Dewas section of the Agra-Mumbai national highway has claimed the lives of three individuals, including a patient in an ambulance and a farmer.

According to eyewitnesses, the chaos erupted due to ongoing bridge construction work near Arjun Baroda, compounded by continuous rains that turned the road into a muddy trap.

The jam started late on Thursday night and deteriorated further on Friday as traffic congestion grew. An eight-kilometre stretch between Dakachia and Arjun Baroda turned into a bottleneck, severely impacting traffic. Several ambulances, school buses, trucks, and cars were caught in the gridlock, bringing traffic to a snail's pace.

A patient from Shujalpur, travelling in an ambulance bound for Indore, died due to a shortage of oxygen in the ambulance. Officials said that due to the prolonged traffic jam, both oxygen cylinders in the vehicle were exhausted, leading to the patient's death before reaching the hospital.

In another incident, Sandeep Patel from Pipaliya village suffered a heart attack while stuck in the jam. His family rushed him to Bhandari Hospital in Indore, where he was declared dead. Kamal Panchal, a farmer en route to Indore to attend a ritual ceremony, succumbed to a heart attack after being stuck in a traffic jam for hours.

Eyewitnesses and commuters reported that many school buses were stuck for hours, forcing parents to reach the spot on two-wheelers and take their children back home.

Read More

  1. Stuck In Traffic Jam, Two-Year-Old Boy Dies Outside Hospital In Bihar's Gopalganj
  2. Traffic Movement Disrupted As Heavy Rains Cause Landslides On NH-10 Connecting Sikkim
  3. Heavy Rainfall Leaves Surat Waterlogged, MET Warns Of More Showers

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

INDORE AB ROAD MASSIVE JAMAB ROAD MASSIVE JAM 32 HOURS32 HOUR TRAFFIC JAMINDORE DEWAS HIGHWAY TRAFFIC JAM

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

Pomegranate Pioneer: Why Maharashtra's IT Engineer Quit Lucrative Job To Grow And Export Fruits

Environment | Shipra In Madhya Pradesh, Another Holy River In Death Throes

Feeding Pigeons In Public ? You Could Be Contributing To Serious Health Risks

What Saturn’s Transit Means for Your Bones, Brain, and Burnout, Here’s How to Work with the Energy, Not Against It

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.