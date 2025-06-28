Massive 32-Hour Traffic Jam On Indore-Dewas Highway Claims 3 Lives; Ambulances, School Buses Stuck

Indore: A massive traffic jam lasting over 32 hours on the Indore-Dewas section of the Agra-Mumbai national highway has claimed the lives of three individuals, including a patient in an ambulance and a farmer.

According to eyewitnesses, the chaos erupted due to ongoing bridge construction work near Arjun Baroda, compounded by continuous rains that turned the road into a muddy trap.

The jam started late on Thursday night and deteriorated further on Friday as traffic congestion grew. An eight-kilometre stretch between Dakachia and Arjun Baroda turned into a bottleneck, severely impacting traffic. Several ambulances, school buses, trucks, and cars were caught in the gridlock, bringing traffic to a snail's pace.

A patient from Shujalpur, travelling in an ambulance bound for Indore, died due to a shortage of oxygen in the ambulance. Officials said that due to the prolonged traffic jam, both oxygen cylinders in the vehicle were exhausted, leading to the patient's death before reaching the hospital.

In another incident, Sandeep Patel from Pipaliya village suffered a heart attack while stuck in the jam. His family rushed him to Bhandari Hospital in Indore, where he was declared dead. Kamal Panchal, a farmer en route to Indore to attend a ritual ceremony, succumbed to a heart attack after being stuck in a traffic jam for hours.

Eyewitnesses and commuters reported that many school buses were stuck for hours, forcing parents to reach the spot on two-wheelers and take their children back home.