Massive Searches Underway In Jammu And Kashmir’s Anantnag Following Pahalgam Attack

Anantnag: Security forces have launched massive search operations across various locations in this district of Jammu and Kashmir in the aftermath of the recent attack in Pahalgam.

Police said the action is part of a “broader counter-terrorism strategy aimed at dismantling terrorist networks and their support systems in South Kashmir”.

Joint teams comprising Jammu and Kashmir Police, Indian Army, paramilitary forces, and other security agencies have been deployed to conduct coordinated searches, primarily focusing on the residences and premises of individuals suspected to have affiliations with terror outfits.

A police officer said that the operations are being conducted with utmost professionalism, ensuring minimal inconvenience to the public.