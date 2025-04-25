Massive Searches Underway In Jammu And Kashmir’s Anantnag Following Pahalgam Attack

Anantnag: Security forces have launched massive search operations across various locations in this district of Jammu and Kashmir in the aftermath of the recent attack in Pahalgam.
Police said the action is part of a “broader counter-terrorism strategy aimed at dismantling terrorist networks and their support systems in South Kashmir”.
Joint teams comprising Jammu and Kashmir Police, Indian Army, paramilitary forces, and other security agencies have been deployed to conduct coordinated searches, primarily focusing on the residences and premises of individuals suspected to have affiliations with terror outfits.
A police officer said that the operations are being conducted with utmost professionalism, ensuring minimal inconvenience to the public.
Officials said that the ongoing efforts are a part of sustained measures to curb terrorist activities in the region and to maintain peace and security. Authorities have urged the general public to cooperate with the security forces and share any information that may aid in maintaining law and order.
The police on Wednesday announced a cash reward worth Rs 20 lakh for a breakthrough to any information leading to the neutralisation of the terrorists involved in the terror attack on civilians in Pahalgam.
They said that the identity of the informer would be kept strictly secret. Additionally, the contact numbers of the Senior Superintendent of Police, Anantnag and the Anantnag Police Control Room (PCR) were also provided.