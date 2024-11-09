ETV Bharat / state

Massive RSS-Led Rally In Uttarakhand's Berinag Demands Removal Of Alleged Mosque

Berinag: A massive rally was taken out in Berinag on November 9, organised under the aegis of the Rashtriya Seva Sangh (RSS) in connection with the ongoing controversy surrounding an alleged mosque in the area. The rally, which began at Ganesh Chowk and culminated at the GIC ground, saw a significant turnout of local residents, including youth, elders and RSS workers. The protesters voiced concerns about incidents allegedly linked to a particular community and demanded the removal of the mosque, citing growing fear and tension in the locality.

The issue began earlier this year when the RSS shared a video on social media in August, alleging the presence of a mosque on disputed land in Berinag. In response, the minority community lodged a complaint against four individuals in September. Following this, in October, the RSS staged a protest at the Tehsil office, warning of intensifying protests if the mosque was not removed within 15 days. In the meantime, the deadline passed, leading to today’s rally.

While the administration did not permit a sit-in protest at Shaheed Chowk, they allowed a peaceful rally from Ganesh Chowk to the GIC ground under Section 163. By noon, a large group of protesters had gathered, calling for the mosque's removal, with some participants raising slogans 'Remove the alleged mosque.'

Himanshu Joshi, the National President of the Rashtriya Seva Sangh, stated that this was not the first protest on the issue. "We have demonstrated several times demanding action, but no concrete steps have been taken," he said. "Our movement will continue until action is taken to remove the mosque."

During the rally, protesters also demanded that the alleged mosque be sealed until its removal, arguing that the ongoing legal proceedings related to the land should not delay immediate action.