Massive Mandate To JMM-Led Alliance Shows It Resides In People's Hearts: Jharkhand Guv

Ranchi: The massive mandate to the ruling JMM-led alliance in last year's assembly elections in Jharkhand shows it resides in people's hearts, Governor Santosh Gangwar said in the House on Monday, drawing protests from the opposition BJP. The JMM-led alliance returned to power in the state in the assembly elections held in November last year, trouncing the BJP despite its high-pitched campaign.

"Record polling in elections shows not only people's faith in democracy but also reflects their unbreakable faith in work and policies of the government," Gangwar said in his address to the assembly during the budget session. The governor said elections are the biggest festival of democracy, and free and fair polls and an overwhelming mandate to the ruling alliance will be a driving force for the government to work with commitment for the welfare of the masses.

Gangwar said that the government believes in the empowerment of all, including youth, women and the marginalised. "The government has resolved to make Jharkhand a leading state in the country by empowering the poor, farmers, women and youth," he said. "The government's top priority is to establish a transparent, constitutional, sensitive and corruption-free administration," Gangwar said, adding that corruption is a major hurdle in the development journey of a state.

"Our government is committed to making Jharkhand free from corruption," Gangwar said, amid objections raised by BJP legislators in the House. He said that the government was committed to eradicating corruption, and arrested 56 Lok Sevaks (public servants) for their alleged involvement in it. The governor said maintaining the rule of law is the top priority of the state government.

"Anti-Naxal operations were conducted in a planned manner, which resulted in the arrest of 248 Naxalites in 2024. As many as 24 Naxalites surrendered and nine were killed in encounters," he said. "A total of 154 organised criminals and 898 cybercriminals were arrested in the state," he said. He also listed various welfare schemes of the government including Maiyan Samman Yojna and Abua Awas, among others.

The opposition BJP raised slogans, alleging there was no truth in the governor's speech. To this, Speaker Rabindra Nath Mahato said obstruction is not the tradition of the assembly. Earlier in the day, the first day of the session began with the speech of the Speaker.

"People elected us with a lot of expectations. Members are expected to fulfill their aspirations. But it is also true that many times, the desired results are not achieved due to deadlock in the House. So, I urge that there is no such deadlock," the Speaker said.

The first day of the budget session of the Jharkhand assembly was adjourned on Monday after obituary references were made to eminent personalities who died recently. The assembly session will conclude on March 27. The state budget for the 2025-26 fiscal will be tabled on March 3.

This will be the first budget of the Hemant Soren-led government since the JMM-led alliance won the polls in November last year. After a resounding victory of the JMM-led alliance in the state in November 2024, the Jharkhand Assembly had held a four-day session in December. Rabindra Nath Mahato was elected as Speaker of the assembly during the first session while 81 members had taken oath.