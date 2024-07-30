Death Toll Rises To 43 As Massive Landslides Hit Kerala's Wayanad; PM Modi Speaks To CM; Deeply Anguished, Says Rahul

Wayanad (Kerala): Devastating landslides struck Kerala's hilly Wayanad district early Tuesday morning, resulting in at least 43 deaths, including three children.

Massive landslides hit Kerala's Wayanad (ETV Bharat)

According to the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority, landslides occurred at around 3.49 am on Tuesday. Mundakkai, Chooralmala, Attamala, and Noolpuzha villages were among the areas affected and cut off by the landslides, authorities said.

Of those killed, four people died in Chooralmala town of the district, while a one-year-old child of a family from Nepal died in Thondernad village, according to the Wayanad district authorities. Besides that, three bodies, including that of a five-year-old, were recovered from the banks of a river near Pothukal village, authorities said.

Kerala Health Minister Veena George said that the death toll has risen to 23. Local sources, however, told ETV Bharat that the death toll has risen to 43 as rescue workers recovered several more bodies from the muddy swathes.

Wayanad district Collector Meghasree D R said disaster relief work is progressing in affected areas and rescue operations are being carried out by the NDRF, fire force, police and the Forest, Revenue and Local Self-government departments.

Along with government agencies, volunteers and local residents are cooperating in the rescue operation, she said in a statement. The Collector also informed that the shutter of Banasura Sagar dam, on the Karamanthodu river, was opened and warned those living downstream and in low-lying areas to be cautious.

Earlier, in a video message, UDF MLA T Siddique said that district authorities were drawing up plans to airlift people from Mundakkai area. "Currently, we have no complete information about those missing and dead in the landslides. Many areas have been cut off. NDRF personnel are trying to reach those places." he said.

Search and Rescue Operation

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said in a Facebook post that two Air Force helicopters will depart for Wayanad from Sulur shortly to take part in the search and rescue operations. According to district authorities, several families have been moved to the various camps or homes of their relatives in the wake of the landslides.

"Since the incident, government systems have been working in a unified manner. Ministers will reach Wayanad and lead the activities," the Kerala Chief Minister said in a statement.

The Health Department, through the National Health Mission, has set up a control room to coordinate emergency assistance. Residents in need of help are advised to contact the authorities at the provided numbers: 9656938689 and 8086010833.

In addition, the Kannur Defence Security Corps has been deployed to support the rescue efforts. The local administration is working tirelessly to evacuate affected families and relocate them to temporary shelters. As the situation continues to evolve, rescue teams face significant challenges due to incessant rain, but efforts are being intensified to reach and assist those in need.

PM Modi Speaks to Kerala CM, Assures All Possible Help

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday spoke to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and assured all possible help from the Centre after massive landslides hit Wayanad.

The Prime Minister has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from the PMNRF for the next of kin of each deceased and the injured will be given Rs 50,000, a statement by the Prime Minister's Office said. At least 11 people have been killed and several are feared trapped after massive landslides hit Wayanad.

In a post of X, the Prime Minister said that he was distressed by the landslides in parts of Wayanad. "Distressed by the landslides in parts of Wayanad. My thoughts are with all those who have lost their loved ones and prayers with those injured. Rescue operations are currently underway to assist all those affected. Spoke to Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan and also assured all possible help from the Centre in the wake of the prevailing situation there," PM Modi posted on X.

The Prime Minister also spoke to Union Minister Suresh Gopi about the prevailing situation, sources said. The PM also spoke to BJP President JP Nadda and asked him to ensure BJP karyakartas do whatever they can to assist in the relief efforts.

48 people under treatment

According to WIMS Medical College, 48 people are under treatment and four bodies have been received by them so far. 250 members of the Fire and Rescue, Civil Defence, NDRF, and Local Emergency Response Teams are involved in the rescue operation in Wayanad's Churalmala. An additional team of NDRF has been directed to reach the spot immediately, the officials said.

Deeply Anguished, Says Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader and former MP from Wayanad Lok Sabha Constituency, Rahul Gandhi Tuesday said he was deeply anguished by the massive landslides in Wayanad.

In a post on X, Gandhi said he spoke to Kerala CM and Wayanad District Collector who assured him that rescue operations were underway.

"I am deeply anguished by the massive landslides near Meppadi in Wayanad. My heartfelt condolences go out to the bereaved families who have lost their loved ones. I hope those still trapped are brought to safety soon. I have spoken to the Kerala Chief Minister and the Wayanad District Collector, who assured me that rescue operations are underway. I have requested them to ensure coordination with all agencies, set up a control room, and inform us of any assistance needed for the relief efforts. I will speak to Union Ministers and request them to provide all assistance possible to Wayanad. I urge all UDF workers to assist the administration in the rescue and relief operations," Gandhi said in the post.