Kashmir Highway Update: Landslides Block Srinagar-Jammu Road, CM Says Restoration Could Take 25 Days

The CM, who traveled by road to the worst-hit stretches of the thoroughfare in Ramban and Udhampur said that the government had an "alternate available".

Road clearance work is underway after a landslide triggered heavy rains at Bali Nallah on the Jammu Jammu-Srinagar National Highway, in Udhampur
Road clearance work is underway after a landslide triggered heavy rains at Bali Nallah on the Jammu Jammu-Srinagar National Highway, in Udhampur (ANI)
By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team

Published : August 31, 2025 at 5:03 PM IST

Updated : August 31, 2025 at 5:17 PM IST

Ramban/Udhampur: Massive landslides at multiple spots triggered by recent heavy rains in Jammu and Kashmir have caused extensive damage to the vital Jammu-Srinagar highway and full restoration might take up to 25 days, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said on Sunday.

The CM, who traveled by road to the landslide-hit Ramban and Udhampur stretches of the only all-weather road connecting Kashmir to the rest of the country, said that the government had the “alternate” route till the restoration work is completed.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah(wearing cap) inspects the damaged stretch of the Jammu-Srinagar highway at Ramban
Chief Minister Omar Abdullah(wearing cap) inspects the damaged stretch of the Jammu-Srinagar highway at Ramban (PTI)

'Full Restoration Of Kashmir Highway Could Take 25 Days'
“I was told by the highway officials that full restoration of the highway may take 20 to 25 days, but we have an alternate as the two-way traffic could be made possible on the alternative route,” the CM told reporters at Maroog in Ramban before leaving for Udhampur, where the highway suffered the worst damage by the landslides.

Before leaving for Udhampur, CM Omar said that until repair work in Udhampur was complete, normal traffic movement cannot resume.

In Udhampur, the Chief Minister was briefed by Deputy Commissioner Saloni and SSP Traffic Raja Adil about the current status of the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway. Omar said that unlike before, the most problematic area on the highway was not the Ramban-Banihal stretch but was in Udhampur sector.

A handout by the district administration said that the DC and SSP informed the CM in detail about the major obstacles hampering the restoration of road connectivity, including landslides triggered by heavy rains, damaged stretches of the carriageway, and the continuous flow of debris from hill slopes. The officials apprised the Chief Minister that restoration work was being carried out on war footing, but adverse weather conditions and recurring landslides were posing serious challenges in ensuring smooth vehicular movement, the handout said.

The Chief Minister is expected to brief about the situation to Home Minister Amit Shah, who is arriving in Jammu on a two-day tour to assess the flood situation on Sunday evening.

On Saturday, Omar chaired a high-level meeting with the concerned officials to review the condition of the NH44 and other major roads in the union territory in view of the extensive damage caused by the heavy rains and cloudbursts.

Highway Remains Blocked For 6th Straight Day
The Jammu-Srinagar highway remained blocked for the sixth consecutive day on Sunday owing to multiple landslides including at Maroog area in Ramban district and multiple landslides on the Highway between Jakheni and Chenani in Udhampur district.

The Jammu and Kashmir Traffic Department, which was clearing the stranded vehicles on the highway on Saturday, shut the highway again after the stretch of road from the upper side of the Tharad bridge to Petrol Pump short of Balli Nallah started sinking.

According to the Jammu Kashmir Traffic Police, the Srinagar-Sonmarg-Gumri road, the Mughal road, which connects south Kashmir with the Kishtwar, Rajouri Poonch districts of Jammu, and the Sinthan road connecting Anantnag in Kashmir with Kishtwar in Jammu region were open for traffic. The Traffic Police however advised commuters to follow lane discipline while cautioning against overtaking to avoid congestion.

