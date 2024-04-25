Arunachal Pradesh Landslide Washes Away Highway Linking Remote District Bordering China

Itanagar: A massive landslide hit Arunachal Pradesh, washing away a portion of a highway and disrupting road connectivity to Dibang Valley, a district bordering China. The highway between Hunli and Anini was the only route linking Dibang Valley with the rest of India.

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu took to X to address the landslide incident saying that instructions have been given for the restoration of connectivity. He said, "Disturbed to learn the inconvenience being caused to commuters due to the extensive damage to the highway between Hunli and Anini. Instructions have been issued to restore the connectivity at the earliest as this road connects Dibang Valley to the rest of the country."

Due to the landslide, the surface communication to Dibang Valley district in the northeastern state was snapped. The vital stretch, which connected Roing in lower Dibang Valley with Anini, was damaged.

The district administration has deployed workers and adequate machinery to repair the road on a war footing. It will take a couple of days to restore traffic movement, Anini additional deputy commissioner (ADC) Dhurbajyoti Borah said. He, however, said that efforts were being made so that small vehicles could ply on the road by Thursday evening.

The administration has issued an advisory asking people to stay away from landslide zones and water bodies as well as to avoid activities like fishing. The government has also warned people against traveling at night.

A few days ago the road connecting Mayodia on the border was blocked due to a massive landslide which opened for movement on Wednesday.