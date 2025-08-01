ETV Bharat / state

Massive Landslide Hit Chandigarh-Manali Highway In Mandi, One Injured

Mandi: A man was injured after a landslide struck near Kainchi Mod in Himachal Pradesh’s Mandi district. The Chandigarh-Manali National Highway has been closed following the incident. The injured person has been identified as Jai Krishna, a taxi driver from Sector 27, Chandigarh.

According to officials, a section of the Shivabdar Road, located ahead of the Pandoh Dam and behind the Baglamukhi Ropeway in Mandi, collapsed around 8 am on Friday. The highway sustained severe damage in the incident.

The landslide led to a major traffic jam on both sides of the highway. Police personnel from the Pandoh station are present at the site, and vehicles are being stopped before reaching the Pandoh Dam.

Mandi Superintendent of Police (SP) Sakshi Verma said, “Machinery has reached the spot to restore the Chandigarh–Manali National Highway. Due to intermittent rain, there remains a risk of further landslides. Restoration work will begin as soon as the weather improves.”