'One Lakh Break Darshans Per Year,' Vigilance Report Exposes Tirumala Temple Mismanagement During YSR Congress Govt

Key findings include the alleged misuse of break darshan privileges, with one lakh tickets allocated annually under the chairmanship of YV Subba Reddy

assive Irregularities Expose TTD Mismanagement During YSR Congress Regime
A file photo of Tirumala temple (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 2 hours ago

Tirupati: A shocking vigilance report has revealed massive irregularities in the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), the governing body of the Lord Venkateswara temple at Tirumala during the five-year rule of the YSRCP government. Key findings include the alleged misuse of break darshan privileges, with one lakh tickets allocated annually under the chairmanship of YV Subba Reddy.

Break Darshan Scandal

Over 400,000 break darshan tickets were issued during Subba Reddy's tenure, averaging 273 tickets per day. Many of these tickets were reportedly distributed based on recommendations from ministers and public representatives, including former ministers Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy and Roja.

Procurement Malpractices

Procurement of items like rice, sugar, ghee, and cashews was manipulated, with significant losses incurred due to irregular purchasing patterns and acceptance of substandard goods despite tenders for quality products.

Demolition of Inns

The demolition of 454 rooms across two inns, despite repair options, has raised concerns. New constructions worth ₹600 crore were approved without expert consultation, allegedly facilitating corruption.

Engineering Funds Misused

Irregular funding allocations for engineering projects went beyond the budget limits, impacting resources available for future developments.

Foreign Currency Theft and Asset Misuse

Thefts of foreign currency from the temple treasury and misuse of assets meant for Srivari Hundi have prompted recommendations for a CID investigation.

Irregular Appointments

Appointments of unqualified individuals to key positions, such as the Bird Director and Special Officer of the Balaji Institute of Oncology, were flagged as violations.

Srivani Trust Overspending

Funds exceeding approved amounts were allocated for temple constructions, straining the trust’s financial health.

The vigilance report has been submitted to the government, which is expected to take strict action. The revelations have sparked widespread outrage, leading to calls for accountability and reforms in TTD operations.

