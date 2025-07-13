Massive Fire Rages On Freight Train Carrying Diesel In Tamil Nadu

Tiruvallur: A massive fire broke out on a goods train carrying fuel in Tamil Nadu's Tiruvallur on Sunday morning. The cargo train carrying diesel from Chennai Port suddenly derailed near Thiruvallur, after which the fuel tanker on the train caught fire.

Massive plumes of smoke and flames engulfed part of the train, with officials fearing that it may spread further, given the massive quantity of fuel it was carrying. So far, five coaches have been completely engulfed in flames.

The fire department is finding it difficult to put out the blaze, even though more than 10 fire engines are engaged in the operation. The police are evacuating people living in nearby residential areas, and the power supply has also been disconnected for safety reasons. LPG cylinders in houses near the accident site are being removed for safety reasons.

Tiruvallur District Collector M Prathap is near the spot and has ordered intensified firefighting operations. No loss of life has been reported in the accident so far. Disaster relief teams have reached the spot from Arakkonam for rescue operations.

Tamil Nadu Minister SM Nassar also visited the scene and has called for expediting rescue operations. The district administration says it would take a few hours to control the fire.

For safety reasons, Southern Railway had to put off the overhead power supply in Tiruvallur and divert eight trains and short-terminate as many.

"Following the fire accident near Tiruvallur Overhead power supply has been put off as safety precautions. All efforts have been taken to put off the fire, hence the following changes have been made in the pattern of train services," Southern Railway posted on X and shared the list of trains impacted due to the fire incident.