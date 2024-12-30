ETV Bharat / state

Massive Fire In Three Palghar Chemical Units Brought Under Control After 10 Hours

A fire that engulfed three chemical factories in Boisar MIDC in Palghar district was brought under control after a 10-hour operation.

Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
By PTI

Published : 36 minutes ago

Palghar: A massive fire that engulfed three chemical factories in Boisar MIDC in Palghar district was brought under control in the early hours of Monday after a 10-hour operation, a civic official said.

The blaze erupted in UK Aromatic and Chemical Company at 4:30 pm on Sunday and soon engulfed Shree Chemicals as well as another unit in Salwad Shivaji Nagar area, he said.

"The fire was brought under control at 2:30 am on Monday after five fire engines from Palghar Boisar, Dahanu and Vasai were deployed along with scores of personnel. No one was hurt in the incident. A probe is underway to find out the cause of fire," Palghar district disaster management cell chief Vivekanand Kadam said.

