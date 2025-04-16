Massive Fire At Rice Mill In Chhattisgarh's Balodabazar, Cause Unknown

Balodabazar: A massive fire broke out at a rice mill located in Chanderi village under Simga police station on Wednesday.

The incident led to panic among locals who said the smoke emanating from the rice mill could be seen for several kilometres. A crowd gathered at the mill after the fire broke out in the afternoon. The fire erupted in the portion of the mill where sacks and storage material are kept. It soon engulfed the entire warehouse. Police personnel and fire fighters from Balodabazar reached the spot soon after the incident.

The fire was brought under control after much efforts by the firefighters and police personnel. The cause of the fire has not yet been ascertained. Police are investigating all aspects like short circuit, human negligence and other reasons. Police collected preliminary information from the rice mill management on the incident. Meanwhile, locals alleged there were no fire safety arrangements at the rice mill due to which such incidents occur there often. They urged the local administration to inspect the mill and ensure it has adequate measures in place to prevent such incidents in the future. No casualties were reported in the incident.

In January this year, fire had broken out at a besan mill at Bhatapara in Balodabazar. The fire was brought under control with much efforts.