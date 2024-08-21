Massive Reactor Explosion At Pharma Unit In Andhra's Atchutapuram SEZ Kills 17, Leaves 33 Injured

Atchutapuram (Andhra Pradesh): At least 17 people were killed and over 33 injured after a huge fire broke out in a pharma company in Anakapalli district of Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday, police said.

Major fire in Andhra pharma unit kills at least 17 people. (ETV Bharat)

The incident took place when a reactor exploded at Escientia Company at 2:15 pm. The company is located on a 40-acre campus in the Andhra Pradesh Industrial Infrastructure Corporation's (APIIC) multi-product special economic zone (SEZ) at the Atchutapuram cluster.

Harrowing scenes unfolded at the SEZ where the fire ripped through the pharma company. Injured workers with torn clothes and bleeding injuries were seen being shifted to hospitals in ambulances.

Of the 17 deceased, two workers, identified as Harika and Mohana, died while being taken to the Anakapalli Hospital, whereas five of the injured are reported to have more than 60 per cent burns. Soon after the incident, eight engines of fire extinguishers were deployed at the spot to douse the flames.

Anakapalli district collector Vijaya Krishnan said the fire was suspected to be electricity-related. The company, which manufactures intermediate chemicals and active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) commenced production in April 2019 with an investment of Rs 200 crore. The collector said that the factory operates with 381 employees in two shifts. "The fire occurred during lunchtime. Therefore, staff presence was less," she said.

As many as 33 injured people were shifted to different hospitals in Anakapalli and Atchutapuram. Further, 13 people trapped in the unit were rescued using ladder vehicles, Krishnan said.

Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu expressed shock over the accident and spoke to the collector about the reactor explosion episode. The CM, who is scheduled to visit the site on Thursday, observed that air ambulance services could be used to shift patients either to Visakhapatnam or Hyderabad for better medical care.

"The CM instructed officials to use air ambulance services to shift the injured persons if needed. He also directed the health secretary to immediately visit the accident spot," said an official press release.

The CM will visit the accident site on Thursday to call on the families of the deceased persons and also meet those who were seriously injured. Further, he ordered a high-level enquiry into the incident, promising stringent action against the management if its negligence was found to have caused the tragic incident.

The state home minister, Vangalapudi Anitha, also reacted to the tragic incident and spoke to the Collector of Anakapalli over the phone. She further advised better treatment for the injured victims.

On June 30, 2023, at least six persons were killed in a fire accident at a pharmaceutical industry in Atchutapuram Special Economic Zone (SEZ) in Andhra Pradesh’s Anakapalle district. The incident occurred at unit-1 of Sahithi Pharma Private Limited on June 30, when a chemical reactor exploded while workers were in the process of evacuating chemicals from it.

On July 17 this year, a contract worker died in an explosion that occurred in a reactor at Vasant Chemicals in Atchutapuram Special Economic Zone (SEZ) of Anakapalli district. The deceased has been identified as Pradeep Rout (44) hailing from Odisha.

On April 6 this year, two persons were killed and six others sustained serious injuries in two separate industrial accidents at Visakha Pharmacity Limited (VPL), located at Parawada in Anakapalle district. In the first incident at Apitoria Pharma Private Limited, 30-year-old Alla Govind (Technician) died and Boddu Narendra (Assistant Maintenance) suffered injuries in an explosion while they were conducting leak testing by applying Nitrogen.