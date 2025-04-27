ETV Bharat / state

Massive Fire Engulfs Directorate of Education Policy Building in Prayagraj

Prayagraj: A massive fire broke out at the building of the Directorate of Education Policy in Prayagraj on Sunday morning, officials said. Several important files were destroyed in the incident, sources said. The fire started with smoke rising from one of the rooms, and then quickly the flames intensified, they added.

On receiving the information, fire brigade teams rushed to the spot and launched efforts to control the blaze. After hours of intensive efforts, the fire was brought under control.

According to officials, files stored in at least three rooms were completely destroyed. Sources said that approximately 5,000 documents, including files relating to aided schools across the state, transfer postings, and financial transactions, were destroyed in the fire. The room number 14 and 15 were among the most severely affected places.

Firefighters said that electricity was not cut off in the beginning. Due to the inverter being on, fire brigade personnel had to face difficulties multiple times. The fire has been controlled; however, the exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.