Thane: A massive fire damaged four pharmaceutical units even as the owner of one unit was injured in Maharashtra's Thane on Sunday night.

Massive Fire Damages Pharma Units In Maharashtra's Thane (ETV Bharat)

The fire broke out at the Resino Drugs unit in the Anand Nagar MIDC area in Ambernath. Sources said that a huge explosion took place at the pharma unit which triggered massive flames, which later spread to four surrounding units.

In one of the units engulfed by the flames, there were 10 to 15 employees of whom plant operator Anil Yadav was seriously injured in the fire incident.

An official said that the fire broke out in the company's plant around 9:30 pm on Sunday night due to a chemical reaction which later led to a massive explosion. As soon as the information about the fire incident was received, a fire brigade was rushed to the spot to douse the flames. After hectic efforts, the fire was brought under control only by Monday morning. The fire brigade personnel of Ambernath, Badlapur, Ulhasnagar, Kalyan Dombivli and MIDC helped in the fire extinguishing efforts. No casualties have been reported in the fire incident.

Eyewitnesses said that chemicals spilled out of the pharma unit which intensified the flames.

The affected owners of the pharma units have suffered immense losses in the blaze even as some vehicles have been burnt to ashes in this fire. The cause of the fire is still unclear and the explosion in the company has created an atmosphere of fear in the area.