One Charred To Death In Noida Banquet Hall Inferno

New Delhi/Noida: Late Tuesday, an inferno claimed one in a banquet hall in Sector 74 of Noida. Upon receiving the information, firefighters rushed to the spot to douse the fire, the cause of which is yet to be ascertained.

The under-construction Lotus Grenadier Banquet Hall under the Sector-113 police station area caught fire, which took 15 fire tenders to struggle for a long time to contain. The deceased, identified as Parvinder, worked as an electrician police suspect he died of asphyxiation. His mortal remains have been sent for an autopsy.

Noida DCP, Gautam Buddha Nagar Chief Fire Officer (CFO) and other officials inspected the spot to chalk out the next course of action.

DCP Rambadan Singh said the banquet hall was made of wood which added fuel to the fire. The exact reason for the conflagration was yet to be ascertained and the preliminary investigation hinted at cylinder blast.

Recently four persons of a family were charred to death after a house in Saraswati Enclave in Gurugram of Haryana was gutted. A short circuit is presumed to be the preliminary reason behind the fire. The deceased, between 17-28 years, were residents of Bihar. After getting information, Police rushed to the spot and retrieved the bodies before sending them to the civil hospital for an autopsy.

Onlookers said the fire broke out at midnight due to a short circuit in the electric line. Despite being informed on time, the firefighters could not reach the spot on time, compelling the neighbours to arrange for buckets and pumps to douse the fire which delayed the rescue operation and those trapped inside suffered severe burn injuries leading to quadruple casualties.