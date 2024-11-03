ETV Bharat / state

Two Smother To Death As Fire Engulfs Furniture Shop In Kirti Nagar

A file photo of firefighters at Kirti Nagar furniture market when it went up in flames ( ANI )

New Delhi: Two people smothered to death when fire engulfed a shop in the furniture market in the Kirti Nagar area of New Delhi on Saturday night. Police said the fire was contained and the bodies of the deceased have been recovered but the cause of the fire needs to be thoroughly investigated before concluding.

Kirti Nagar has several large warehouses for wooden furniture. The duo died in the sleep inside the shop due to smoke-induced asphyxiation. The roof of the building where sofa covers used to be manufactured caught fire sparing the bottom portion.

West district DCP Vichitra Veer said a call informing about the fire incident was received by the fire brigade at 4.30 am on November 3 following which several fire tenders were rushed to the spot. It took a while for the firefighters to douse the fire.