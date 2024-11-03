ETV Bharat / state

Two Smother To Death As Fire Engulfs Furniture Shop In Kirti Nagar

Kirti Nagar has several large warehouses for wooden furniture. The duo died in the sleep inside the shop due to smoke-induced asphyxiation.

A file photo of firefighters at Kirti Nagar furniture market when it went up in flames
A file photo of firefighters at Kirti Nagar furniture market when it went up in flames (ANI)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 59 minutes ago

New Delhi: Two people smothered to death when fire engulfed a shop in the furniture market in the Kirti Nagar area of New Delhi on Saturday night. Police said the fire was contained and the bodies of the deceased have been recovered but the cause of the fire needs to be thoroughly investigated before concluding.

Kirti Nagar has several large warehouses for wooden furniture. The duo died in the sleep inside the shop due to smoke-induced asphyxiation. The roof of the building where sofa covers used to be manufactured caught fire sparing the bottom portion.

West district DCP Vichitra Veer said a call informing about the fire incident was received by the fire brigade at 4.30 am on November 3 following which several fire tenders were rushed to the spot. It took a while for the firefighters to douse the fire.

When the charred building was unlocked, two scorched bodies, identified as Atul Rai (45) of Azamgarh in UP and Nandkishore (65) of Bihar's Gaya, were taken out. The former worked as a labourer while the latter was a goods carrier in the shop.

A team from the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) investigated the spot minutely and collected samples to ascertain what led to the fire. Though, preliminarily it is assumed that a short-circuit might be behind it.

Also Read:

  1. Teenage Girl Admitted To Hospital Following Fire Accident In Hyderabad Dies
  2. Delhi: Massive Fire Broke out in Paper Plastic Warehouse in Alipur Delhi

New Delhi: Two people smothered to death when fire engulfed a shop in the furniture market in the Kirti Nagar area of New Delhi on Saturday night. Police said the fire was contained and the bodies of the deceased have been recovered but the cause of the fire needs to be thoroughly investigated before concluding.

Kirti Nagar has several large warehouses for wooden furniture. The duo died in the sleep inside the shop due to smoke-induced asphyxiation. The roof of the building where sofa covers used to be manufactured caught fire sparing the bottom portion.

West district DCP Vichitra Veer said a call informing about the fire incident was received by the fire brigade at 4.30 am on November 3 following which several fire tenders were rushed to the spot. It took a while for the firefighters to douse the fire.

When the charred building was unlocked, two scorched bodies, identified as Atul Rai (45) of Azamgarh in UP and Nandkishore (65) of Bihar's Gaya, were taken out. The former worked as a labourer while the latter was a goods carrier in the shop.

A team from the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) investigated the spot minutely and collected samples to ascertain what led to the fire. Though, preliminarily it is assumed that a short-circuit might be behind it.

Also Read:

  1. Teenage Girl Admitted To Hospital Following Fire Accident In Hyderabad Dies
  2. Delhi: Massive Fire Broke out in Paper Plastic Warehouse in Alipur Delhi

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

KIRTI NAGAR POLICEFIRE IN DELHI MARKETFIRE SAFETYDELHI FIRE DEPARTMENTFIRE AT KIRTI NAGAR MARKETPLACE

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained: How Navy's 4th Nuclear-Powered Submarine Launch Enhances India's Strategic Sea Power

The Secret Train Evacuating Wounded Ukrainian Soldiers

The Yamuna In Delhi – The Urgent Need To Restore A Dying River

Ayurveda Day 2024: Protect Your Health During Diwali With These Ayurvedic Remedies

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.