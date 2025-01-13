ETV Bharat / state

Massive Fire Breaks Out In Plastic Factory In Noida

Noida: A massive fire broke out at a plastic bag manufacturing factory in Sector 80 of Noida's Thana Phase 2 area, causing widespread panic, the police said on Monday. The fire, which erupted suddenly, spread rapidly due to the presence of flammable materials, they said.

Local residents and employees initially attempted to control the blaze, but the flames quickly intensified. Emergency services were alerted, and three fire brigade vehicles were sent to the spot. As the fire spread, 20 additional vehicles were called to the spot. After hours of continuous efforts by the firefighters, the blaze was brought under control.

All factory employees were safely evacuated, and no casualties have been reported so far. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. Fire Officer Pradeep Kumar Choubey stated that a short circuit is suspected to be the primary cause. The fire has destroyed the factory, with goods worth crores reduced to ashes.