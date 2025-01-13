ETV Bharat / state

Massive Fire Breaks Out In Plastic Factory In Noida

A fire broke out at a plastic factory in Noida on Monday. All factory employees were safely evacuated, and no casualties have been reported.

Massive Fire Breaks Out In Plastic Factory In Noida
Fire Breaks Out In Plastic Factory In Noida (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Jan 13, 2025, 8:05 PM IST

Noida: A massive fire broke out at a plastic bag manufacturing factory in Sector 80 of Noida's Thana Phase 2 area, causing widespread panic, the police said on Monday. The fire, which erupted suddenly, spread rapidly due to the presence of flammable materials, they said.

Local residents and employees initially attempted to control the blaze, but the flames quickly intensified. Emergency services were alerted, and three fire brigade vehicles were sent to the spot. As the fire spread, 20 additional vehicles were called to the spot. After hours of continuous efforts by the firefighters, the blaze was brought under control.

All factory employees were safely evacuated, and no casualties have been reported so far. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. Fire Officer Pradeep Kumar Choubey stated that a short circuit is suspected to be the primary cause. The fire has destroyed the factory, with goods worth crores reduced to ashes.

Top officials from the police and fire departments are at the scene, and an investigation is underway to ascertain the exact cause of the incident.

Read More

  1. Fire In Delhi's Paschim Puri Claims One Life, Two Injured
  2. Blaze At Greater Noida Chemical Plant; 2 Dozen Fire Tenders Take 7 Hours To Control It
  3. Two Children Die In Fire In Odisha's Boudh

Noida: A massive fire broke out at a plastic bag manufacturing factory in Sector 80 of Noida's Thana Phase 2 area, causing widespread panic, the police said on Monday. The fire, which erupted suddenly, spread rapidly due to the presence of flammable materials, they said.

Local residents and employees initially attempted to control the blaze, but the flames quickly intensified. Emergency services were alerted, and three fire brigade vehicles were sent to the spot. As the fire spread, 20 additional vehicles were called to the spot. After hours of continuous efforts by the firefighters, the blaze was brought under control.

All factory employees were safely evacuated, and no casualties have been reported so far. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. Fire Officer Pradeep Kumar Choubey stated that a short circuit is suspected to be the primary cause. The fire has destroyed the factory, with goods worth crores reduced to ashes.

Top officials from the police and fire departments are at the scene, and an investigation is underway to ascertain the exact cause of the incident.

Read More

  1. Fire In Delhi's Paschim Puri Claims One Life, Two Injured
  2. Blaze At Greater Noida Chemical Plant; 2 Dozen Fire Tenders Take 7 Hours To Control It
  3. Two Children Die In Fire In Odisha's Boudh

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

FIRE BREAKS OUT IN PLASTIC FACTORYFIRE BREAKS OUT IN NOIDAFIRE IN PLASTIC FACTORY

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Kashmir Is Freezing But Why Is the Snow In Valley Melting Then? Expert Answers

TN CM Stalin Announces $1-Million Prize For Deciphering Indus Script

Exclusive | Adding Different Types Of Variations To His Bowling Has Helped Bumrah Get Wickets; Opines His Childhood Coach Kishor Trivedi

Shyam Benegal: A Unique Voice of Indian Cinema

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.