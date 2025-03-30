Massive Fire Breaks Out In Mount Abu Forest, Armed Forces Swing Into Action

Sirohi: A major fire broke out in the forest area of Mount Abu in Rajasthan's Sirohi district on Saturday afternoon, prompting the Indian Armed Forces and the fire department to initiate a joint operation to douse the flames.

"The forest fire is due to heat and flames will be completely extinguished very soon. No casualty has been recorded," Gajendra Singh, Ranger, ranger of Mount Abu Wildlife Sanctuary said.

The fire that broke out on Abu Road yesterday afternoon, started spreading due to strong winds. The flames engulfed more than two kilometres from the Gambhiri drain till the roadside by evening. Finding the fire reaching the roadside, district administration launched immediate action. The municipal disaster management team pressed fire tenders into action and water was sprayed to stop the fire from spreading.

Indian Air Force, Army and CRPF personnel joined in to douse the flames. After a lot of effort, the fire was finally brought under control. Twenty employees of the forest department and more than 60 workers worked throughout the night and more than half of the area was under control by morning.

Ranger Gajendra Singh said the fire that broke out on Saturday afternoon had turned fierce at night. "The forest department launched a rescue operation but only traditional methods are adopted to extinguish forest fires. When the fire reached the roadside, municipal fire tenders along with Indian Air Force, CRPF and Army personnel reached the spot and conducted the rescue operation, which continued throughout night. Presently, fire in 80 percent of the area has been doused," he said.