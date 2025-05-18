Massive Fire Breaks Out In Kozhikode; Evacuations Underway As Blaze Rages For Hours

Kozhikode: A major fire broke out at a clothing store near the new bus stand on Mavoor Road around 5 pm on Sunday. The blaze originated at Calicut Textiles, located at the Mofuse Bus Stand, and quickly spread to adjacent shops in the shopping complex. The complex, which houses several wholesale textile stores, posed a significant challenge for firefighters due to the highly flammable materials inside.

Fortunately, no casualties have been reported so far. Five fire brigade units, including teams from the Meenchantha and Vellimadukunnu Beach stations, are on the scene trying to bring the fire under control. More units have been dispatched as the fire remains uncontained even after two hours.

Eyewitnesses reported scenes of panic as people fled the building when the fire erupted. The blaze is believed to have started in the godown of Calicut Textiles. The shopping complex, a three-storey building, has been partially open due to the Sunday schedule, which may have helped avoid a major disaster.

Evacuation efforts are underway for those on the upper floors, and nearby buses have been moved to safer locations. Thick smoke has enveloped the area, further complicating firefighting efforts. In addition to the fire department, local porters, police and residents are assisting in firefighting and evacuation operations. Significant property damage has already been reported.

Preliminary reports suggest a short circuit as the likely cause, though police state the exact cause will be determined only after a thorough investigation. Traffic restrictions have been imposed in the area, and Mayor Beena Philip has directed all shops in the vicinity to disconnect their power supply as a safety measure.

