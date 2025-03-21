ETV Bharat / state

Massive Fire Breaks Out At Plastic Factory In Sankrail; 15 Fire Engines Dousing Flames

Sankrail: A massive fire broke out at a plastic factory in Dhulagarh Food Park, Sankrail block, West Bengal, prompting a large-scale firefighting operation. Several fire engines rushed to the scene upon receiving the information, and the number of engines increased as the fire intensified due to the presence of flammable materials.

According to the latest reports, 15 fire engines are still working to douse the flames. The factory, which manufactures plastic products such as plastic bags, became engulfed in fire, spreading rapidly due to stored combustible materials. Workers from neighbouring factories noticed thick smoke around 4 PM and evacuated immediately. However, the exact time of the fire’s outbreak remains unknown.

Eyewitnesses report that nearly a thousand workers, both men and women, were present in the factory when the fire erupted. Fortunately, the local administration has confirmed that no casualties have been reported so far. Nearby factories assisted in firefighting efforts from the beginning.