ETV Bharat / state

Massive Fire Breaks Out At Delhi's Popular Dilli Haat Market; 30 Shops Gutted

Firemen and other officials sift through charred remains after a fire broke out at the Dilli Haat ( PTI )

New Delhi: At least 30 shops were gutted in a massive fire at the Dilli Haat, a popular market in south Delhi's INA area, on Wednesday night, the Delhi Fire Services said. No casualty was reported in the incident, it said in a statement.

Delhi Tourism Minister Kapil Mishra said the fire has been brought under control.

Delhi Fire Services chief Atul Garg, in a statement, said, "We received a call regarding a fire at the Dilli Haat Market at 8.55 pm, and 14 fire engines were rushed to the spot. A total of 30 shops were gutted. The fire has been extinguished, and no injuries were reported".

Earlier, the Delhi Police had put the number of destroyed shops at 25. Smoke was seen billowing from several shops, and flames leapt towards the sky as the blaze swept the open-air art and craft mart.

While one of the shop owners claimed that goods worth at least Rs 10 crore have been destroyed, another, Shauket Ahmed, said that he alone suffered a loss of at least Rs 1.5 crore.

"We don't know how the fire broke out, but we could not save anything," he said.

The owner of shop no. 4 said, "I have lost my entire life’s savings. We had set up this stall by taking a loan... Everything we earned over the years is gone."