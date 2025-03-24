Massive Fire Breaks Out At Bhilai Steel Plant In Durg, No Casualties Reported

Durg: A massive fire broke out in the coke oven of Bhilai Steel Plant in Durg, Chhattisgarh, on Monday evening. Upon receiving information, the fire brigade of Bhilai Steel Plant immediately took charge. Senior officials of BSP rushed to the spot, and measures were initiated to control the fire.

Fire Extinguished After One Hour

The fire brigade team of Bhilai Steel Plant managed to control the fire after an hour of hard work. Fortunately, no casualties were reported in the incident. However, some equipment at the BSP plant sustained damage. The exact cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

Short Circuit Suspected as Cause

Preliminary investigations suggest that a short circuit may have triggered the fire. The plant administration has ordered an inquiry, and a team of technical experts has begun assessing the cause of the short circuit and whether any lapses in safety standards were involved. The BSP administration has urged employees to remain cautious inside and around the plant.

Fire Broke Out in Durg on Sunday as Well

Earlier, on Sunday morning, a fire broke out at a rice mill in Durg. Firefighters worked tirelessly to bring it under control, but the rice mill was completely reduced to ashes, resulting in losses worth lakhs. The fire, which started around 7:30 AM, was finally extinguished by 10:00 AM.

Read more: Massive Fire Breaks Out At Surat Textile Market Second Time In Less Than 24 Hours